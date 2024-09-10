Nintendo Switch Leak Says 5 New Bundles Are Coming Soon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's no secret that a successor to Nintendo Switch is currently in development, but that doesn't mean Nintendo is ready to give up on its current console. It seems the company is planning to release five bundles for the system in Europe this year, including different variations of the system and different pack-in games. The news comes from reliable leaker billbil-kun, who specifically outlined two of these bundles in a report at Dealabs, while noting that he does not have full details for the other three options. The bundles and all known details can be found below:

Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle 1- Contents currently unknown. Cost is 219 Euros.

Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle 2- Contents currently unknown. Cost is also 219 Euros.

Nintendo Switch Sports Bundle- Contains a standard Switch model with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Cons, a digital download for Nintendo Switch Sports, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online. Cost is 299 Euros.

Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle 1- Contains a Switch OLED model with white Joy-Cons, a digital download for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online. Cost is 349 Euros.

Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle 2- Contents Currently unknown. Cost is also 349 Euros.

At this time, we don't know if any of these bundles will be offered in North America, but with the holiday season approaching, it's a safe bet we'll at least see something similar, if not the same thing. Nintendo Switch Sports makes a lot of sense to bundle with the console, given the fact that it's meant to fill the role of Wii Sports, which itself was a major system seller. Super Mario Bros. Wonder also makes a lot of sense, since it's the latest 2D entry in the series, and received very positive reviews upon release last year. When these bundles do arrive, you'll be able to find them here on Amazon.

It stands to reason that this will be the final holiday season where Nintendo is focused on Switch, so there's probably going to be an effort to squeeze as many console sales as they can out of the next few months. That means attracting anyone that held off on buying a Switch over the last seven years, or convincing households to buy a second one. These bundles might just do that!

What do you think of these potential bundles? Are you planning to get a Switch this holiday season? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!