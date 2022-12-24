Highly Anticipated Nintendo Switch Game Stealth Released

A highly-anticipated and long-awaited Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game has been stealth released out of nowhere. Capping a week full of stealth releases, the most notable of them dropped today, courtesy of Sidebar Games. That's right, Sports Story is now available via Switch for $14.99 and 799 MB.

A sequel to 2017's Golf Story, Sports Story was first announced back in December 2019. At the time, it was announced as a Switch exclusive and nothing has changed. As you may remember, the game was originally supposed to release in mid-2020 but then was delayed to an unannounced date. 2021 came and went. And then almost all of 2022 came and went. We didn't hear about the game until November 9, when a December release window was announced. The deeper we got into December, the more likely a stealth release seemed. That or another -- and last minute -- delay. Thankfully, it was the former.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official description of the game, and check out how it looks, courtesy of its most recent trailer:

"Sports Story is a sports RPG like no other. Featuring a mix of sports and sporting activities wrapped up in one big story. With a multitude of characters to meet, you will make plenty of friends and enemies along the way," reads an official blurb about the game. "Sports Story isn't just about sports, it's an all-out sporting adventure."

