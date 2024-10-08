New Nintendo Switch Update Disappoints Everyone

Nintendo has released a new Nintendo Switch firmware update that will require a download from Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users. Moments ago, Nintendo specifically released the Nintendo Switch update 19.0.0, and it requires a download. Whether on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, or Nintendo Switch OLED, Nintendo Switch owners will need to download the update to fully utilize their machine. This includes launching online games, using Nintendo Switch Online, or accessing the Nintendo eShop.

Typically, round numbers -- like a 19.0.0 release -- are usually meatier updates complete with new bells and whistles. The Nintendo Switch is at the end of its lifespan though. Further, what Nintendo is doing to the console that is notable is probably preparing it for the release of its successor, the rumored Nintendo Switch 2, which is supposedly going to be revealed later this year and release sometime next year.

If the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to be backward compatible with the current Switch -- which is going to be the case, according to rumors -- Nintendo will need to prepare the current console for this. To this end, Nintendo may be doing that, but even if it was, it would never acknowledge this. So, there could be more going on with this update, but it is not reflected in the official patch notes for the update.

The official patch for the new Nintendo Switch update make one single note, just like the previous updates to the console. More specifically, the patch notes make note of "general system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience." And this is all they make note of.

At this point, there is no reason to expect any more significant Nintendo Switch updates. Nintendo seems done with the console. The console will still receive updates to keep it safe from backending and to fix various issues as they pop up, but the days of noteworthy Nintendo Switch updates seem to be over.

All of that said, dataminers will be picking through the files of this update over the coming days. Whether they will find anything interesting, remains to be seen, but it does happen quite often.

Heading into the release of 19.0.0, some were hopeful there would be something noteworthy because it was going to be a nice, new round number. Meanwhile, others were hoping for some Nintendo Switch 2 crumbs. So far, this update provided neither on both of these fronts.

