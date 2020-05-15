Nintendo Switch Online Reveals May's Free SNES and NES Games

✖

Nintendo has revealed four new free SNES and NES games coming to Nintendo Switch Online this month. More specifically, it has revealed that three Super NES games and one NES game will be added to the service on May 20, which will bring the total of classic games available to over 80. And to accompany this news, Nintendo has also dropped a brand new trailer highlighting all four additions.

If you're a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber you can look forward to the following four games come May 20: Operation Logic Bomb, Wild Guns, Panel de Pon, and Rygar. For those unfamiliar with this era of Nintendo, the latter of these four, Rygar, is the NES title.

As always, these will be permanent additions. Once the foursome of retro games are added to the Nintendo Switch Online library, they will stay there and be playable to anyone with an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription, which rings in at $20 a month.

Four more titles will be added to the #NES & #SNES – #NintendoSwitchOnline collection on 5/20, bringing the total to over 80 classic games! Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Operation Logic Bomb

・Panel de Pon

・Wild Guns NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Rygar pic.twitter.com/lfCgRhZesp — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 15, 2020

Below, you can read more about all four games:

Wild Guns: "The Kid gang and their army of robots have taken over! Blast your way through villainous outlaws, diabolical robots and towering, screen-filling bosses. Fortunately, you’ve got plenty of moves to help you survive the firepower headed your way. You’ll need a sharp eye and quick-on-the-draw reflexes to survive on" your own. Or team up with a friend and go out blazing in two-player co-op."

Panel de Pon: "As the stack of puzzle pieces rises, think fast to match panels and set off cascading chain reactions and combos. You’ll have to make strategic choices quickly to counteract the relentless competitor attacks from above. A selection of single-player and two-player modes and options provides escalating action and zippy fun. This title originally launched for the Super Famicom in 1995, but this is the first time this version of the game will be available in the U.S. Though this title was never translated into English, it may seem familiar!"

Operation Logic Bomb: "Agent Logan has been fitted with bioelectronic implants that grant him superior strength, reflexes, and analytical abilities. He’s been charged with a mission to save the Subspace Particle Transfer Project. Now it’s up to him to infiltrate, neutralize the intruders and rescue the scientists in a top-down shooter with giant bosses and frenzied action that doesn’t let up."

Rygar: "An old legend proclaimed, When the peaceful land is covered with evil spirits, a brave soldier will be brought to life from the dead. Luckily, Rygar, the mythical hero from Argus, has arrived in order to defeat the evil king Ligar and his army of dangerous beasts. Join forces with Rygar for a hybrid action-adventure game with a distinct blend of platforming and role-playing elements!"

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.