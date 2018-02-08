Nintendo Switch Already Has More Launch Year Games Than Any Other Console

You’re going to need a bigger memory card for the Nintendo Switch. Mainly because there are sooooo many games out, and lots more coming.

Kotaku UK recently ran a report looking at how the Nintendo Switch‘s launch year of titles fared compared to other consoles, and the numbers are quite startling. The site noted that, based on numbers it got from Metacritic, the Switch already has three times as many games as the Wii U did during its first year at launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, the Nintendo Switch already has 191 games available (probably not including the batch that came out today), and the Wii U wasn’t able to reach that point until about two and a half years into its cycle, at 857 days. For that matter, the number has also surpassed the Wii’s available games in the same time period.

As you can see from the graph below, the Switch’s library has steadily rose week by week, with a number of new available games, while the Wii U and the Wii dawdled somewhere around a third of the way down. That’s impessive, to say the least.

But Kotaku wasn’t finished as it decided to research even further, looking at the available games for both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in their first year of release, in a similar time frame. The Switch somehow managed to outpace the Xbox One’s line-up, although it’s a much shorter race than the other Nintendo consoles. The PlayStaton 4 was close behind as well.

Though the Nintendo Switch hasn’t seen too much third party support as of yet (that’s changing rather quickly, mind you), it’s gotten off to a strong start thanks to games like Doom, Skyrim and its own first-party line-up, including Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. By this time next year, the Switch should have no trouble reaching the 400 game mark, or perhaps even higher than that, depending on what indie developers and AAA producers have to offer.

We’ll see where things go with the Nintendo Switch in the months ahead, but, thus far, things are certainly looking up for the big “N”. To infinity and beyond!