3 NES Exclusive Games Now Available on Nintendo Switch for $2

3 NES games are now available on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 for $2. All three NES games hail from the 1980s, with two specifically from 1986 and one from 1988. And they all come together in a single package, so effectively each NES game is available for $0.67. Obviously, this is some of the best — if not the best — value on the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch users. It’s also available for Nintendo Switch 2 users via backward compatibility.

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Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users, more precisely, can now grab the Sunsoft Is Back! Retro Game Collection. This nostalgic collection from Red Art Games includes the following three Sunsoft games: The Wing of Madoola, Firework Thrower Kantaro’s 53 Stations of the Tokaido, and Ripple Island. This collection — which features three games never originally released outside of Japan — has been on the Nintendo eShop since 2024, but now it is 80% off, which drops its price all the way down to $2. This price is available on the eShop until September 10. The collection has never been cheaper than this in its two years on the market.

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The Wing of Madoola

The Wing of Madoola is an action platformer released back in 1986 via the NES and the NES only. Back in the day, it received a fairly mixed reception, with many taking umbrage with its difficulty. This was its first re-release since the Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console.

Ripple Island

Ripple Island is the youngest game of the trio, released in 1988. It is an adventure game, and also an NES exclusive. It was received well back in the day, but was also quite niche compared to The Wing of Madoola. This re-release was notably its first.

Firework Thrower Kantaro’s 53 Stations of the Tokaido

Lastly, Firework Thrower Kantaro’s 53 Stations of the Tokaido, the one game here without a localized name. It was also released in 1986, and it is also an NES exclusive. Of the three games, it had the worst reception, though many critics appreciated its originality.

Do any of these games hold up in 2026? Not overly. Unless you imported them back in the day or have general NES nostalgia, there isn’t much here for you. What there is for those who are interested is some modern features. Not only has each game been localized, but save states have been added, rewind functionality, CRT filter options, multiple aspect ratios and borders, a gallery mode, and 3D models of the original game cartridges. That’s it, though. These are just ports of the classic NES games, not remasters. For those who prefer all the NES nostalgia and look, this isn’t a problem, but it makes it harder for new players to check it out.