Nintendo Switch Getting Critically-Acclaimed Horror Game Next Week

Today, developer No Code and Devolver Digital announced that the former’s narrative driven horror game, Stories Untold, is coming to the Nintendo Switch — via the Nintendo eShop — later this month. More specifically, the 2017 game will hit the Nintendo console on January 16, which happens to be next week. As you may know, the game first arrived on the scene back in 2017 — via the PC — to decent critical-acclaim.

According to the pair, both the game’s user experience and controls have been tweaked to take advantage of the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons. In other words, it’s a port, but a port with a little bit of extra care. Further, to accompany the news, Devolver Digital has also released a new trailer, which you can check out at the top of the article.

“Stories Untold is a narrative-driven experimental adventure game, that bends the genre into something completely unique,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Combining a mix of classic text-adventure, point-and-click and more, 4 short stories are packaged together into a single mysterious anthology.”

The experimental adventure anthology ‘Stories Untold’ from ‘Observation’ developer @_NoCode brings thrills to #Nintendo Switch on January 16!https://t.co/YN0qKrNzgG pic.twitter.com/if5Z8W1wrJ — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) January 9, 2020

As mentioned above, Stories Untold hit PC back in 2017, and it’s currently the only platform the game is available on. Upon release, critics mostly only had positive things to say about the game, which explains it’s very solid 81 score on Metacritic.

Stories Untold is available on PC, and will soon be available on Nintendo Switch as well. Below, you can read even further about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features via Devolver Digital: