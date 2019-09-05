Three New Nintendo Switch Games Stealth-Released

Today, three games stealth released onto Nintendo Switch, including one critically-acclaimed RRG, one re-release of a cult-classic, and one brand-new game that’s free-to-play, well at least for a little bit. The stealth launches of the three games on Switch were announced during today’s Direct, and unfortunately buried under some of the bigger announcements made during the presentation. That said, each of three games are worthy of your attention at the very least. And unlike everything else in the Direct, you can play these titles right now before the very busy fall season kicks into gear.

Anyway, without further ado, here are the three games that released out of nowhere today on Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, all three games are only available on the Nintendo eShop. In other words, there’s no Nintendo Switch retail releases available for any of the titles.

Super Kirby Clash

Super Kirby Clash is a free-to-start game, meaning it’s free to download and play for a bit, but then it costs money. The specifics around this are currently a bit ambiguous, but below you can read more about the game:

“To defeat bosses this wicked, it’ll take a whole team of Kirbys! In this free-to-start multiplayer* action game, you can choose from four unique Roles and join up to three other players to take down tough bosses. Puff up your power by crafting weapons and spending materials at the shop to receive even MORE weapons, not to mention armor and items. Pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend to play locally, and if you have a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can even play online!”

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition

The critically-acclaimed and award winning Divinity Original Sin 2 is widely considered one of the best RPGs of not only this generation, but of all-time. And now it’s available on Nintendo Switch via a Definitive Edition version that comes with the base game and all of its DLC for $50. Further, it also features cross-saves with the PC version. Below, you can read more about it:

“The Divine is dead. The Void approaches. And the powers lying dormant within you are soon to awaken. The battle for Divinity has begun. Choose wisely and trust sparingly; darkness lurks within every heart.”

Deadly Premonition Origins

The “most polarizing survival horror game” awarded by Guinness World Records is back via the Nintendo Switch. Deadly Premonition is a cult-classic that released 10 years ago, and that is now getting a sequel next year. You should play it. It’s, well, it’s unlike anything else you’ve ever played before.

“Playing as special agent Francis York Morgan (call him York – everyone else does), it’s your job to investigate the brutal murder of a young local beauty in the town of Greenvale. Amidst the backdrop of soaring mountains and a small American suburb, York must solve the mystery of the Red Seed Murders and stay alive in a place where supernatural creatures and a mysterious raincoat-clad, axe-wielding killer seek to end his investigation for good.”