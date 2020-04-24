Nintendo Switch Announces 3 Horror Games Releasing Next Month
While horror games have been steadily making a comeback lately, mostly thanks to the Resident Evil resurgence, the harsh reality for horror game fans is that it's still a very underserved genre, especially on certain platforms, like the Nintendo Switch. While there are some exceptional horror games on the Nintendo platform, the pickings aren't like they are on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. That said, three new horror games have been announced for the console. Better yet: they are all releasing next month.
Unfortunately, if you're looking for the next big horror game with state-of-the-art visuals and loads of polish and production value, then none of these three horror games will be for you. But hey, beggars can't be choosers.
Below, you can check out trailers for each game, which are accompanied by official descriptions and release information:
The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters
Pitch: "Mina Park, a student of Sehwa High, awakens in the dead of night in her school. It isn’t long before she realizes that something is amiss. The once-familiar school where she spends her evenings studying looks twisted by something dark and sinister. She finds herself pursued by someone or something that looks eerily like her English teacher. To survive, Mina must venture beyond the boundaries of her school and into the surrounding district. There, she will encounter strange creatures, mysterious strangers, and uneasy allies."
Release Date: "Sometime in May"
The Persistence
Pitch: "The Persistence challenges you, a clone of security officer Zimri Elder, to survive aboard a doomed deep space colony starship, overrun with horrific and murderous aberrations. You are the last survivor. Your mission? Restore functionality to the ship and somehow make your way back to Earth."
Release Date: May 21
Monstrum
Pitch: "In Monstrum, players awaken trapped on a massive, derelict cargo ship with no knowledge of how they got there. Hunted by a horrific predator, they must scavenge the ship for clues and tools to find a means of escape. Left completely defenseless against a prowling beast; the only way to survive is to distract, hide, or slow the creature down before running for your life. Players only have one chance; permadeath and no save points means that once killed, they’ll have to start from scratch – so try not to get caught!"
Release Date: May 15
For more coverage on the Nintendo Switch -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to take a moment and check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles pertaining to the console by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always don't forget to leave your thoughts and hot takes in the comment section or, alternatively, in my Twitter notifications @Tyler_Fischer_. Will you be picking any of these games up?
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.