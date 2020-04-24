Nintendo Switch Announces 3 Horror Games Releasing Next Month

While horror games have been steadily making a comeback lately, mostly thanks to the Resident Evil resurgence, the harsh reality for horror game fans is that it's still a very underserved genre, especially on certain platforms, like the Nintendo Switch. While there are some exceptional horror games on the Nintendo platform, the pickings aren't like they are on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. That said, three new horror games have been announced for the console. Better yet: they are all releasing next month. Unfortunately, if you're looking for the next big horror game with state-of-the-art visuals and loads of polish and production value, then none of these three horror games will be for you. But hey, beggars can't be choosers. Below, you can check out trailers for each game, which are accompanied by official descriptions and release information:

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters Pitch: "Mina Park, a student of Sehwa High, awakens in the dead of night in her school. It isn’t long before she realizes that something is amiss. The once-familiar school where she spends her evenings studying looks twisted by something dark and sinister. She finds herself pursued by someone or something that looks eerily like her English teacher. To survive, Mina must venture beyond the boundaries of her school and into the surrounding district. There, she will encounter strange creatures, mysterious strangers, and uneasy allies." Release Date: "Sometime in May"

The Persistence Pitch: "The Persistence challenges you, a clone of security officer Zimri Elder, to survive aboard a doomed deep space colony starship, overrun with horrific and murderous aberrations. You are the last survivor. Your mission? Restore functionality to the ship and somehow make your way back to Earth." Release Date: May 21