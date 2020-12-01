New Nintendo Switch Icons Leave Some Fans Unhappy

Earlier today, Nintendo Switch update 11.0.0 brought a number of changes to the console, including the ability to choose from new icons based on the Mario franchise. There are some great options to choose from, representing various games in the series. Unfortunately, this update just so happened to coincide with the third anniversary of Xenoblade Chronicles 2. There were already a plethora of Mario icons available on the console, but the Xenoblade franchise has no representation, forcing fans to choose other options for their personal icons. As such, Xenoblade is now trending on Twitter, as fans argue that icons from the series are long overdue!

