New Nintendo Switch Icons Leave Some Fans Unhappy
Earlier today, Nintendo Switch update 11.0.0 brought a number of changes to the console, including the ability to choose from new icons based on the Mario franchise. There are some great options to choose from, representing various games in the series. Unfortunately, this update just so happened to coincide with the third anniversary of Xenoblade Chronicles 2. There were already a plethora of Mario icons available on the console, but the Xenoblade franchise has no representation, forcing fans to choose other options for their personal icons. As such, Xenoblade is now trending on Twitter, as fans argue that icons from the series are long overdue!
Xenoblade fans are a little bummed out.
Nintendo really added Mario icons to Switch on Xenoblade 2’s anniversary huh...— Fauxx @ Hades (@FauxxAegis) December 1, 2020
The timing would have been perfect!
Oh new update 💜🖤 Unfortunately still no sign of themes, icons for Xenoblade, Fire Emblem, Smash and Pokemon.
Would like to have a Marnie one.— Stef Bella 🐝 ❄🌹W Rose (@Steflames) December 1, 2020
Xenoblade 2 icons would been good timing for it's third anniversary as well. https://t.co/GnnXOFrGLf pic.twitter.com/ZPl3lxyJco
"Disrespect" seems a bit harsh, though.
LMFAO THE DISRESPECT OF NINTENDO TO ADD MARIO ICONS ON XENOBLADE CHRONICLES 2’S ANNIVERSARY INSTEAD OF JUST ONE XC2 ICON AHAHAHAHAHAH— bee | felix FEH please (@bruhthofthewild) December 1, 2020
Some fans took their case directly to the big N...
Nintendo its the 3rd xenoblade 2 anniversary, where are the icons??????— Michybighands22 (@MicheleManoni) December 1, 2020
...but the company works in mysterious ways.
It's such a Nintendo thing to have new Mario icons on the Switch on the 3 year anniversary of Xenoblade 2 lmao.— BusterSwordUser🎄⛄🦌 (@BusterSwordUser) December 1, 2020
Maybe we'll get Xenoblade icons after the Mario anniversary celebration is over!
How about some Xenoblade 2 Switch icons since it's being celebrated???
NO, MORE MARIO STUPID DUMMY— Ghost Time (@MugenNimbus) December 1, 2020
The dream continues.
Day a thousand or something waiting for xenoblade 2 profile icons on switch— SevenEleven Kevin (@Seven11Kevin) December 1, 2020
To be fair, the new icons are pretty cool!
New Mario icons are cool, but finally getting some Fire Emblem or Xenoblade 2 icons would be even better. #NintendoSwitch— FakeForYou (@HeyMario256) December 1, 2020
