Nintendo Announces New Joy-Con Colors

If you happen to be in the market for new Joy-Con controllers for your Nintendo Switch, you might want to wait a little bit longer as Nintendo has announced that it will be coming out with new Joy-Con color pairings soon. While there are a number of third-party options available to those that wish to put in the work, it’s still a joyous day when Nintendo announces new official colors.

More specifically, the gaming company announced that it would be releasing both a Blue/Neon Yellow set of Joy-Cons as well as a Neon Purple/Neon Orange set. Both pairs will be available beginning October 4th wherever gaming accessories are sold for $79.99. Other than the color schemes, they are the exact same as any other official Joy-Con offering.

You can check the new Blue/Neon Yellow and Neon Purple/Neon Orange sets out below:

Customize your #NintendoSwitch even more with these new Joy-Con colors – Blue/Neon Yellow and Neon Purple/Neon Orange. Available beginning 10/4 for $79.99. #MyWayToPlay pic.twitter.com/231TcnnTG2 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 17, 2019

While they aren’t any different from previous Joy-Con controllers, one thing to note is that these are releasing just a couple weeks after the Nintendo Switch Lite. While the Lite has built-in controllers, any sort of multiplayer using the same console will require folks to use additional Joy-Cons, making the new colors an enticing possibility for anyone picking up a Lite that doesn’t already have one of the original models. Additionally, the new model of the original Nintendo Switch is set to release at some point this August, so that’s double the possibility of needing controllers in addition to just… wanting some sweet new colors.

What do you think of the new colors? Are you interested in picking up new Joy-Con controllers, or are you waiting for a specific color combination? Let us know in the comments!