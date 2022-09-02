Nintendo Switch OLED Console Bundled With Free 128GB Memory Card

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The new Nintendo Switch OLED console features an upgrade to 64GB of internal memory, but many gamers will find out quickly that it isn't enough to support a decent library of games. Expanding your memory with a microSD card is essential, and Walmart will hook you up with a Nintendo-branded 128GB SanDisk model with the purchase of this Nintendo Switch OLED white Joy-Con bundle priced at the standard $349.99.

Before you jump at that deal, you might want to consider the Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Special Edition console that debuted last month. It's covered in Splaoon-inspired "graffiti", and includes some outstanding blue and yellow gradient Joy-Con controllers. Pre-orders for that model are also still available here at Walmart for $359.99.

In addition to the 7-inch OLED screen, the new Nintendo Switch features a bump to 64GB of internal memory, a wired LAN port, enhanced audio, and a wider adjustable stand. As for the technical specs, Nintendo did not make any of the upgrades that gamers were hoping to see – namely a more powerful processor, 4K video output, and better battery life. The larger, OLED screen and enhanced audio are the main draws here. In our review from late last year we noted that the Nintendo Switch OLED is only an incremental upgrade from the original Nintendo Switch, but it is still a welcome one. The official list of OLED model specs are as follows: