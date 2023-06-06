Nintendo Switch Online Reveals Adds New Game Boy, NES, and SNES Games

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers get access to several different retro apps as part of their subscriptions, including the NES, SNES, and Game Boy. Today, Nintendo has not only revealed four new games for those apps, but they are all now available! The games include Mystery Tower on NES, Harvest Moon on SNES, as well as Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble and Blaster Master: Enemy Below on Game Boy. All on all, this is a pretty significant amount of new content, and retro fans should find quite a bit to enjoy as a result.

A trailer for the new games can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Four classic games are now live for #NintendoSwitchOnline members!#NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

☑️ Mystery Tower#SuperNES – Nintendo Switch Online:

☑️ Harvest Moon#GameBoy – Nintendo Switch Online:

☑️ Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble

☑️ Blaster Master: Enemy Below pic.twitter.com/3TLGUTnRRK — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 6, 2023

Out of all the games released today, Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble might be the most significant. The game has never gotten a second release, and the original cartridge used a gyroscopic sensor that made it a challenge to play on any hardware that wasn't the Game Boy Color. Now it's back on Nintendo Switch, and players can experience it the way it was originally intended. The Switch console's back light should also make it much easier to see compared to the dark screen of the Game Boy Color handheld! The Game Boy platform hasn't seen a ton of releases just yet, but this one is certainly a welcome addition to the library.

Of course, the original Harvest Moon is also a pleasant surprise. The game has been available since March in Japan, but a release in North America was not a guarantee. After all, the rights to the game are owned by Marvelous, while the Harvest Moon name is owned by Natsume. Marvelous was forced to change the name of the series to "Story of Seasons" in North America after it began publishing the series on its own, so there might have been some legal challenges getting the game on Nintendo Switch Online. Thankfully, it seems those issues did not prevent the original game from making it to the service, and now players can experience the start of the series. Hopefully that means other Harvest Moon games won't be far behind!

Are you excited to check out these games? What retro games do you want to see on Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!