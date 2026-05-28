New Bethesda Report Gives Update on Fallout 5 Release Date

A new Bethesda report has given an update on the release date of Fallout 5. This is good news for those desperate for new information on the successor ot Fallout 4. The bad news is that the open-world RPG from Bethesda Game Studios is still very, very far away. Of course, Fallout 4 itself is 11 years old. Even Fallout 76 is eight years old. So, not only has the wait for the next mainline installment already been over a decade, but there has not been a game for fans this entire console generation so far, and then some. And if a new report is accurate, there will be no Fallout 5 this console generation at all, unless this console generation is artificially extended due to various economic and manufacturing relaties, which is certainly possible.

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According to the new report, The Elder Scrolls 6 is currently slotted to release sometime between 2028 and 2029. This would be a five to six-year turnaround from Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios’ most recent release. And this is with an extended run in pre-production. Assuming Fallout 5 is Bethesda Game Studios’ next release after The Elder Scrolls 6, which is a safe and reasonable bet for various reasons, this would place Fallout 5 as 2033-2025 game. This most likely would mean it would be a PS6 and next-gen Xbox game.

Could Fallout 5 Release Sooner Than This?

There are only two ways for Fallout 5 to release sooner than this, assuming The Elder Scrolls 6 window is accurate, and that is for it to be made by a different studio, which has less than a one percent chance of happening. The other way would be Bethesda Game Studios growing to a two-game studio, but it’s never been this, and there’s no word of this changing currently.

Fallout 5 is seemingly so far away, which explains why a new Fallout remaster is reportedly releasing next year. Supposedly both remasters of Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas are being cooked up, and these will presumably hold fans over. Of course, another spin-off like Fallout 76 or a sequel to the aforementioned Fallout: New Vegas can’t be ruled out either, but right now there’s no reports of this. In the meantime, take all the reports that have been provided, and the speculation on top of them, with a grain of salt. Nothing above is official information.

iAll of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.