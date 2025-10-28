Nintendo Switch Online Adds New Limited-Time Rewards, But Fans Want More

Nintendo Switch Online has seen a few changes this year. Players got access to Nintendo GameCube titles on Switch 2, and the Classics Library has been expanded as well. And now, Nintendo is giving fans a small but sweet treat for the Halloween season. Nintendo Switch Online is adding some new spooky season-themed character icon rewards, which players can snag using their Platinum Points. But as fun as the icons are, fans can’t help but notice some glaring omissions from the list of options.

User icons are basically the profile pictures of the Nintendo Switch world. But instead of a photo of you, you can choose from a built-in library of Nintendo characters and items. With NSO, you can complete missions to redeem rewards, including special icons not available outside the service. And for those who want to give their profile a seasonal makeover, the new Halloween-themed custom icons are a lot of fun. But while some favorites like Mario and Peach are wearing their best costumes, some obvious choices are missing from the list.

Nintendo Didn’t Include Boo In Its Halloween Icon Lineup, And Fans Are Furious

Image courtesy of Nintendo

The list of icons shared by Nintendo includes Mario, Peach, and Luigi wearing Halloween costumes. We’ve also got Toad, Yoshi, Dry Bones, and some aquatic pals. But the top response to Nintendo’s post about the new icons? We want to know where our favorite Nintendo ghost, Boo, has gone, along with a few other beloved Halloween character costumes.

The new icons, which are available to claim now through November 3rd, are definitely a fun nod to Halloween. However, fans can’t help but wish the collection included more iconic characters in their spooky season best. Along with the top “But no Halloween Boo icon. BLASPHEMY” comment, players are asking after Daisy in a Pumpkin dress, Rosalina in her witchy best, and Zombie Wario. Many of these costume requests, along with those actually available as icons, come from costume skins available in Mario Kart Tour. And that, of course, has led to another wishlist item from Nintendo fans.

Along with wanting to see the icons include a few more fan favorites, players are hoping to see a costume update in Mario Kart World. After all, the new game doesn’t yet offer these costumed variants of the characters, and having the icons is another reminder of what we’re missing.

This is nice but these, or at least some of these, really should be in Mario Kart World. — Jesse M. 🧟 (@PipeFrame64) October 28, 2025

Halloween is still a few days away, so there’s always a chance that Nintendo has some more treats up its sleeve. While we haven’t heard anything about a Mario Kart World update, a surprise drop isn’t outside the realm of possibility for Nintendo. But if you want to get in the Halloween spirit and have some Platinum Points floating around your NSO account, you can grab any of these limited-time seasonal custom icons for 10 Platinum Points each.

