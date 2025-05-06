Nintendo Switch 2 Will Add Hundreds of Free Profile Icons (Including Pokemon)

With the Nintendo Switch 2 just about a month from release, we’re starting to get more and more details about the new console. With the specs, price, and accessories out of the way, Nintendo has turned its attention to revealing other exciting reasons to get a Nintendo Switch 2 right away. This time around, the gaming company has revealed a new set of default User Icons that will be available specifically on the Switch 2. The default set of User Icons typically includes iconic Nintendo characters, but now, they’re finally adding Pokemon to the mix.

This new info comes from the Nintendo Today app, where Nintendo shares news directly with fans. In the app, they revealed that the new system’s library of default User icon options will be larger than what’s available on the Nintendo Switch. Default Icons are the free profile icons that anyone can assign to their profile, no subscriptions or unlocks required. The Nintendo Switch offers a total of 147 different character icons to choose from. While that’s no small number of options, Nintendo has revealed that the Switch 2 library will offer 258 icons, nearly twice as many!

Some of the new Mario Profile Icons for Switch 2

Gamers with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription are often able to expand their profile icon library with exclusive freebies. These icons, however, are only available to those with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. They’re also often limited-time offers, meaning players have to remember to claim the new free icons before they vanish. So, for many Nintendo fans, the library of free, default profile icons usually defines their options for which face to display to the digital world. That makes the expansion of this library for Switch 2 pretty exciting, especially for Pokemon fans!

Free Nintendo Switch 2 Profile Icons Include All Pokemon Starters (And Eevee)

A brief video within the app shows off the options. These include many of the expected franchises from Mario to Animal Crossing to Legend of Zelda, with more characters and styles to choose from than ever before. But then, at the tail end of the clip, the surprise comes in – Pokemon! Characters from Pokemon have not previously been among the available free profile icons on Nintendo Switch, making this an exciting upgrade indeed.

The new Pokemon Profile Icons for Nintendo Switch 2

The update from Nintendo showcases of series of Pokemon Profile Icon options for Switch 2, featuring each generation’s starters. The list also includes beloved Pokemon mascots Pikachu and Eevee, and of course, a standard Poke Ball icon as well. While it’s maybe not as massive a change as that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Switch 2 version we’re supposedly getting, this is nevertheless another incentive for Pokemon fans to consider switching to the Switch 2 earlier than originally planned.

The next Pokemon main series release, Pokemon Legends: Z-A, will not be a Switch 2 exclusive. It will launch for the original Switch as well as the Switch 2, meaning some Pokemon fans might delay their Nintendo Switch 2 purchase. We don’t yet know what will happen with Gen 10, but for now, these Pokemon profile icons look to be the first Switch 2-exclusive Pokemon content for the new console.

Are you excited to see Pokemon join the options for profile icons on the Switch 2? Which starter will be your new icon?