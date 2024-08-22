Nintendo Switch Online Has New Free Super Mario Collection to Download

Nintendo Switch Online has been updated with a new collection of freebies for Super Mario fans on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED to download. Unfortunately, for every Switch user not subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online, these new freebies are exclusive to the subscription service, which in addition to granting access to online play and a library of retro games, has other perks and advantages. For example, Nintendo Switch Online users get access to free profile icons that non-subscribers do not. To this end, there are some new profile icons available to download that are based on the Super Mario series.

More specifically, between now and August 26, there are profile icons featuring Mario, Luigi, Peach, Boo, Toad, and more to download. The icons are completely free for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. All that is required are Platinum Points. To this end, backgrounds cost five Platinum Points to redeem while everything that is not a background costs 10 Platinum Points to redeem.

Once redeemed, each icon is yours to keep regardless of whether or not you maintain an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription. In other words, if and when your Nintendo Switch Online subscription lapses, all the icons downloaded via it will continue to be available with your account.

Below, you can check out the new, free icons for yourself, courtesy of X account NSO Icons Alerts:

If you are reading this and August 26, the deadline to download these Nintendo Switch Online icons for free, then you are out of luck. The good news is sometimes Nintendo brings back icons in reruns, though this is not exactly common. Further, when it does happen, there’s usually a long period between the two events.

For more Nintendo Switch Online coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online news, all of the latest NIntendo Switch Online rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online deals — click here.