33 Years Later, a Forgotten Dragon Quest Game Has Finally Released in the US With a New Remaster

For decades, Dragon Quest has been one of the most popular and iconic JRPGs in history, offering a classic turn-based system even as its running mate Final Fantasy has shifted into real-time action combat. Fans have seen numerous games in the series, with Square Enix releasing remakes and remasters of classic titles while also releasing new titles and spin-offs. Yet some games have remained out of reach for some fans, particularly in the West, as Square Enix is a Japanese company and many of its older games never received localization. However, Nintendo’s September Direct has finally brought one of these games to the US.

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Three decades after its release, Torneko’s Mystery Dungeon has finally arrived in the US. It is a spin-off of Dragon Quest, and while relatively unknown in the US, it is immensely popular in Japan and is hailed as one of the most influential games there. It helped establish a style of dungeon-crawling adventure, with its impact on the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon series being one of the most obvious. Now, a game that many longtime Western Dragon Quest fans could only read about can finally be played officially in the United States, with HD visuals and modern quality-of-life improvements.

Torneko’s Mystery Dungeon Finally Gets Its Long-Awaited Western Release

Dragon Quest Heroes: Torneko’s Mystery Dungeon -Classic HD- follows Torneko, the weapons merchant first introduced in Dragon Quest IV, as he pursues his dream of building the greatest item shop in the world. His ambitions lead him into dangerous, constantly changing dungeons where treasure can be collected and brought back to help expand his business.

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The original game was released in 1993, and it is notable for helping start the roguelike genre in Japan. The basic concept is easy to understand, as everything is tied to the player. Every move, attack, or item Torneko uses gives enemies an opportunity to act, turning even a seemingly simple dungeon into a series of decisions. The remaster adds HD visuals and quality-of-life improvements, along with a new opening video while still retaining its storybook-inspired presentation.

What makes this release so special is that US fans can finally play the game 33 years later. For Dragon Quest fans like me, this is an exciting opportunity to play a game lost to time. Square Enix has seen massive success with its remakes and remasters of older games, and I truly hope we see this happen more.

More importantly, it means Square Enix is open to bringing games to the West that have never been seen outside of Japan. This could include games like Treasure of the Rudras or Mystic Ark that fans have longed to play with an official translation. If Dragon Quest Heroes: Torneko’s Mystery Dungeon -Classic HD- is a success, we could very well see these JRPGs come to the US next.