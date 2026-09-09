Two of Ubisoft’s Best Games Ever Are Getting New Releases in 2027

Even with a pair of well-respected Prince of Persia games and an acclaimed Assassin’s Creed remaster, Ubisoft has had a bit of a rough go over the last few years. It’s been a period of delays, cancelations, and disappointing launches. With such turbulent waters in the present, it’s easy to look back into the past and mine nostalgia for some easy, low-stakes wins. As such, the publisher has announced two of its most beloved games ever are coming to the Nintendo Switch 2: Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

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The pair of first-person shooters were announced in port-heavy September 2026 Nintendo Direct. Far Cry 3: Classic Edition and Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition are both heading to the latest Nintendo console sometime in spring 2027. No more specific release date was given, and it wasn’t outright confirmed if they will be bundled together or come out on the same day. Ubisoft didn’t confirm a price, either, but the PS4 versions of Far Cry 3: Classic Edition and Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition go for $29.99 and $14.99, respectively.

Details on this port are light, but Ubisoft acknowledged this barren announcement in a follow-up post. It noted more information regarding its technical specs, whether there will be a physical version, and if there will be more Far Cry games coming to Switch 2 will come in the future.

Even though there have been many Far Cry games over the past two decades or so, this will be the first time the series has been on a Nintendo system since 2007’s Far Cry Vengeance. This motion-controlled spin-off was almost unanimously panned when it launched on the Nintendo Wii, and, until now, marked the beginning and end of Far Cry’s foray on Nintendo hardware.

Far Cry 3 and Blood Dragon Are Approaching Their 14th Anniversaries

IMage courtesy of Ubisoft

Far Cry 3 originally launched in 2012 to widespread acclaim and was renowned for its RPG systems, open-world design, and memorable mohawked villain, Vaas. It ended up being a bit of a blessing and curse for Ubisoft, as many of its games after began following Far Cry 3‘s template and started blending together as a result. Its remaster launched in 2018 — the one technically coming to Switch 2 — but it was criticized for its bare-bones upgrades; it was more of a very simple port.

Blood Dragon was initially seen as an April Fool’s joke since Ubisoft announced it on April 1st, but it was indeed a real game that came out in 2013. It took Far Cry 3‘s template and smashed a bunch of 1980s and 1990s pop culture references on top of it, resulting in a silly, self-aware shooter that even starred Aliens and The Terminator star Michael Biehn. Its remaster — also the same one coming to Switch 2 — was included with Far Cry 6‘s season pass in 2022 and was similarly criticized for its lack of options and upgrades.

The two ports were largely ignored because of their hardly noticeable technical improvements, but Ubisoft eventually addressed these shortcomings. In January, the company released updates for these games that boosted their frame rates when played on modern PlayStation and Xbox consoles. This has been somewhat of a standard for the company, as many of its last-gen games have gotten current-gen patches that juice their performance.

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