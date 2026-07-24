New Super Mario Nintendo Switch Online Release Is for SNES Fans

A new Super Mario Nintendo Switch Online release is for hardcore SNES fans. Unlike some Nintendo Switch Online offers on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, which are limited to the Expansion Pack tier of the subscription service, this is available for all subscribers on either Nintendo console. That said, those interested will need 1,000 Platinum Points to redeem, and will have to act quickly, as similar offers in the past have sold out fairly quickly.

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More specifically, Nintendo has released, exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, the Super Mario World Desktop Metal Display. For those who do not know, Super Mario World was released by Nintendo in 1990 for the SNES and the SNES only. Perhaps most notably, it is the game that introduces Yoshi to the series. In other words, it is the first-ever appearance of Yoshi, who was conceived as an idea in the NES generation, but couldn’t be implemented due to technical limitations that did not lift until the SNES. And if you had an SNES, there’s a great chance you owned this game — one of the best games of all time and the game that defined the 1990s — as it was the best-selling SNES game ever released, selling more than 20 million copies. Coupling the massive commercial success — 20 million copies was a metric ton back in the 1990s — it earned a 94 on Game Rankings, making it one of the best SNES games in this regard as well.

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Like previous metal displays, this features an artwork of the game on metal, with a black acrylic base. Unfortunately, the base has the My Nintendo logo etched into it, which hurts its display potential, but this has been the standard with every previous display. Meanwhile, the metal display comes with a protective film on both sides that keeps the artwork safe, but can also be taken off easily with a hair dryer. Meanwhile, for those planning on picking up the freebie, the panel is 6.8 inches in height and 5.4 inches in width, with a thickness of 1 mm. Then the vase is 5 inches x 1.2 inches x 0.8 inches.

These free collector’s items must be popular because not only do they sell out quickly, but Nintendo brings them back for additional waves, all of which sell out as well. That said, if the item is sold out by the time you are reading this, you can likely count on it returning to the Nintendo Store in the future.

As for when the next Nintendo Switch Online games will be added, we do not know. The latest came on July 8, when four Game Boy games were added. To this end, new NSO games should be on the horizon.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.