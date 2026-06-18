Nintendo Switch Online Makes 2025 EA Game Free for Limited Time

Nintendo Switch Online has made a 2025 game from Electronic Arts, more commonly known as EA, free for a limited time. Right now, the free download is limited to subscribers in Europe, but typically North American subscribers get the same free downloads days or sometimes a week later. To this end, this free download will likely soon be available for North American subscribers as well, but at this very moment, it is limited to subscribers in Europe. Meanwhile, unlike some free downloads involving Nintendo Switch Online, the Expansion Pack tier is not required this time.

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Between now and June 24, all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers in Europe on both the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2 can download EA Sports FC 26 for free. During this period, the entire game is accessible, but after this period, those who want to continue to play the EA game will need to fork over money to the Nintendo eShop to purchase it. The good news is that until July 2, it is 80% off, which means available for $11.99 rather than $59.99. Of course, it will be replaced with the next installment when it drops sometime in late September or October. However, with the World Cup going on, this is a perfectly timed promotion, as it is the current and premier soccer sim experience on the market right now. And yes, it does have a World Cup mode.

Is It Worth Playing The Switch and Switch 2 Game in 2026?

As noted, soon this installment is going to be made old in a few months, which means this time of the year there is no reason to hop into EA Sports FC, but the World Cup changes this. The biggest fans of the series — which there are many of — almost certainly already own the game, but for more casual fans with World Cup fever who don’t want to fork over money for a short-term pop, this is the perfect promotion. Meanwhile, if you end up liking what you play, you can transfer your progress over to your purchased copy. That said, be prepared to make room for its download, as it takes up a meaty 35.5 GB of space.

If you don’t have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription, but are interested in this promotion, the good news is Nintendo is giving away a month of free Nintendo Switch Online. That said, Nintendo Switch Online is also very affordable compared to similar subscription services on competitor platforms, with a 12-month subscription available for just $20.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.