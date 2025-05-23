Nintendo Switch Online Adds 4 New Game Boy Games

Nintendo has announced the next catalog of retro Game Boy games that are now available on the Nintendo Switch Online for subscribers. The four games that are available today include Gradius: The Interstellar Assault, Kirby’s Star Stacker, Survival Kids, and The Sword of Hope. For those looking for a retro gaming experience and a look at what each game offers, here is a breakdown.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play video

Gradius The Interstellar Assault

This horizontal side shooter was released in 1991 by Konami. In Gradius: The Interstellar Assault, players take control of Vic Viper in this follow-up sequel to Nemesis on the Game Boy system. As Vic Viper, you’ll need to fly through five different stages to destroy the Bacterian Army. This sequel title still utilizes all traditional forms of the power-bar that exist within prior iterations of the Gradius series.

Kirby’s Star Stacker

Kirby’s Star Stacker is a 1997 puzzle game published by Nintendo for the Game Boy system. The aim of the game is similar to other falling block type games like Bejeweled, to find matching pairs of blocks, which will allow Kirby to collect stars. The blocks are themed from characters in other Kirby games and include Coo the Owl, Rick the Hamster, and Kine the Fish. Letting the blocks reach the top of the stage will result in elimination!

Survival Kids

This 2D adventure is played top-down like other popular Game Boy games of the time, like Pokémon, Ninja Gaiden, or Zelda games. Survival Kids was released by Konami and requires the same survival skills as modern survival games, but was launched back in 1991. This means that players will need to keep track of hunger, thirst, and a fatigue meter whilst ultimately planning, surviving, and crafting items. The story follows either one of two protagonists, Ken and Mery, who are stranded on a deserted island, and need to plan and craft to find their way back to civilization.

The Sword of Hope

The Sword of Hope was released to international audiences in 1991, but was a native title to Japan that originally came to those audiences in 1989. Players assume the role of Prince Theo, who lives a wayward life after being rescued from the castle by an old sage. Prince Theo’s father, King Hennessy, was unfortunately corrupted by an evil dragon. This corruption further led to the degradation, corruption, and enslavement of the kingdom. Now that Prince Theo is of age and trained as a skilled warrior, he will return to the castle and free his father from the influence of the evil dragon.