Free Nintendo Switch Online Download Is a Surprise for Game Boy Color Fans

A new free Nintendo Switch Online download is a little surprise for fans of the original Game Boy and the Game Boy Color. For many, the 90s was the peak of gaming, though there's no doubt there's a lot of nostalgia behind that claim. To this end, there's not much that is more nostalgic than the Game Boy and Game Boy Color. The pair of consoles was the introduction to handheld gaming for many. And those who owned either handheld will know there were many great games to play.

One of the best Game Boy games was released in 1993 by Nintendo as the fourth installment in The Legend of Zelda series, and the first on a handheld machine. That game is The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, which was updated in 1998, under the name The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX, for the Game Boy Color. Most notably, this updated version added color to the game.

If you played The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX on the Game Boy Color back in the day, you will be happy to know there are some new, free profile icons based on the game available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. In total, there are five, featuring five different characters from the game, including Link. And each costs 10 Platinum Points to redeem. Further, you will have to have booted up the game from the Nintendo Switch Online app at least once to access these free downloads.

To this end, just for booting up the game you will be awarded 50 Platinum Points, which means these icons are essentially paid for by playing the game. Those who have already collected the points for the game in the past should should still have no problem redeeming the icons though, as Platinum Points are incredibly easy to come by and collect in large amounts.

The free Nintendo Switch Online download is set to be available until September 30. It is possible they will be re-released in the future, but there is no guarantee of this, which means this window of opportunity is like your only opportunity of getting these icons, at least anytime soon.

For more Nintendo Switch Online coverage -- including all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online deals -- click here.