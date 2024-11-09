Nintendo Switch Online May Be Adding GameCube Games Very Soon

After adding N64 games, Nintendo fans are waiting for Nintendo Switch Online to add GameCube games. There is no official word of the sixth-generation Nintendo console being added to the Nintendo Switch Online games library, but some behind-the-scenes activity from Nintendo suggests this could be changing very soon.

Diving into component shipments, RandomlyRandom67 (via Famiboards) notes that Nintendo appears to be in active production on a Nintendo GameCube controller, which would only be the case if it was preparing to bring GameCube games to Nintendo Switch Online.

The reason for this speculation is because of recent shipments of rumble motor TRW1230 for project HGU0480, which itself is believed to be controller related.

What connects this to the GameCube is the fact that TRW1230 is used by GameCube controllers, and it is also what is used in the recent re-release of N64 controllers, which Nintendo brought to market alongside N64 games coming to Nintendo Switch Online.

Right now, all we have is speculation, but many have always figured Nintendo Switch Online would eventually be updated with GameCube, it was just a matter of when. And it is still a matter of when, but now Nintendo fans can seemingly expect something soon.

Unfortunately, it is unlikely any of this will come to fruition this year, with the holiday season around the corner. It is possible Nintendo will squeak this out very soon for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and then Christmas, but this seems unlikely given the time constraints. What is more likely is this will happen sometime in 2025, probably in the first half of the year.

Everything here should, of course, be taken with a grain of salt. Right now all we have is rumor and speculation. So far, Nintendo has not commented on any of it, and we do not suspect this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

