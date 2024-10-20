New Nintendo Switch Online Tease Puts GameCube Fans on Alert

A new Nintendo Switch Online tease from Nintendo itself has put GameCube fans on alert, though they may be looking too much into said tease. The expectation is that following the N64, the next home console coming to Nintendo Switch Online is the GameCube. The question for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers has always been when GameCube games will be added to Switch Online, not if.

The release of the Nintendo Switch 2 complicates matters though. The next Nintendo console is expected to release next year, and based on previous teases from Nintendo, a plethora of rumors and reports, and recent leaks of the hardware itself, the next Nintendo console is a successor to the Switch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What does this mean for Nintendo Switch Online? Well, it will presumably continue as is. If this happens, then the next console to Switch Online will have to be added. What better time would there be to introduce GameCube games to Switch Online than when you release the next Nintendo Switch console? Well, the aforementioned tease may be getting at just that.

To celebrate the three-year anniversary of Nintendo Switch Online, subscribers have been receiving emails about said anniversary from Nintendo. The contents of the email aren’t interesting minus the very last part of it: “What excitement will the next year bring for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members? Stay tuned to find out!”

Now, this is probably just generic marketing speak. However, the stars do seem to be aligning for GameCube games to finally be added to Nintendo Switch Online. However, if this tease is indicative of that, then it is presumably also indicative of GameCube games being locked behind the Expansion Pack tier just like N64 games, which would disappoint many Nintendo fans.

For now, all we have is speculation. While the tease confirms that Nintendo Switch Online will continue in 2025, and thus presumably continue with the Nintendo Switch 2, this is about all it confirms.

For more Nintendo Switch Online coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online deals — click here.