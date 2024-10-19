Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals New Look at Console and Dock

A new Nintendo Switch 2 leak features what the console looks like, what its new dock look likes, and what its stand looks like, the latter of which is a substantial upgrade on the current Switch stand. Unfortunately, like previous Nintendo Switch 2 leaks, this one comes from slightly dubious sources.

Back on September 18, the world’s first look at the Nintendo Switch 2 supposedly leaked when Chinese sources revealed what is said to be factory prototype images of the Nintendo Switch 2. At the time, some other sources of decent reliability confirmed the images to be real, or at least similar to what they’ve been hearing about the console’s design.

Fast-forward a month, and we have another leak, this time from an anonymous Famiboards leaker who in the past has proven reliable. The leaker did not share any official or even unofficial images of the Nintendo Switch 2, but drawings of what they claim to be the console.

Unfortunately, the drawings are not done by the world’s finest artist, and are more basic sketches than anything. Further, they don’t reveal much of note. As you can see, the Nintendo Switch 2 console and dock look very similar to the current Switch console and dock. The latter looks like it may be a bit more rounded this time around, but this could just be the result of a bad drawing. What is notable is the stand, which looks larger and sturdier than what the current Switch is working with.

Since the leak went live, a fairly well-known Nintendo insider that goes by Nate the Hate chimed in, collaborating the leak, at least to an extent.

“All I can say is that the dock sketch is similar in design/shape to one I was sent several weeks ago (meaning a drawing of the alleged dock); but I’ve been working to verify it,” said Nate the Hate. “Whether this design has circulated Chinese forums or not, I don’t know; but the general design matches what I was sent in September. Again, haven’t verified the design with any contact/source at this time.”

As always, take this leak with a grain of salt, like any leak. There seems to be some smoke here, suggesting a fire, but none of this is official nor does it come from a bulletproof source. Until this happens, proceed with hesitancy. As for Nintendo, it has not commented on this leak in any capacity. We don’t suspect this will change, for a couple of reasons, but if it does we will update the story accordingly.

