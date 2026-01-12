Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers May Get 2 GameCube Classics in February

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers could find themselves getting two new GameCube games at once in February to celebrate a special occasion. As of this past week, Nintendo pushed out the latest GameCube game to Switch Online, which happened to be that of Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance. This release was a particularly notable one because it has come about prior to the release of Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, which is set to drop in 2026. And while we don’t yet know exactly what February will bring with it to Switch Online just yet, I’m of the belief that Nintendo could double-down on its new offerings for members.

In the Nintendo Direct that first announced GameCube games would be joining Switch Online, Nintendo outlined a slate of future titles that would be coming to the service. At this point, all of the games mentioned in that lineup have now landed on Switch Online except for two: Pokemon Colosseum and Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness. Released in 2004 and 2005 respectively, Pokemon Colosseum and Pokemon XD are likely the two most popular Pokemon games that ever came to GameCube. As such, many are already eager to revisit these GameCube classics, and they could be able to do so at the same time.

February Could Be Big for Pokemon GameCube Games

For those who aren’t aware, Pokemon Day, which is the annual celebration of all things Pokemon, is set to fall next month on February 27th. This date happens to be the anniversary of Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue officially launching in Japan, hence why it’s called Pokemon Day. In 2026, this anniversary will culminate in 30 years of the Pokemon franchise, which means that we’re likely in for more surprises than normal.

We already know that The Pokemon Company is going to hold a new Pokemon Presents broadcast on Pokemon Day that should detail what’s next for the series. It wouldn’t be a surprise, though, for Pokemon Colosseum and Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness to also be announced for Switch Online at this event, and even release on the same date. Doing so would generate a lot of goodwill and excitement from Pokemon fans and could even lead to an increase in active subscribers.

It’s worth stressing that if Pokemon Colosseum and Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness were released at once on Nintendo Switch Online, it would be quite a departure for the platform. Until now, new GameCube additions to NSO have only staggered out once at a time. As such, if both games were brought to the service in a single instance, it would be somewhat unexpected.

Still, this move is a rather obvious one on Nintendo and The Pokemon Company’s part if you ask me. If nothing else, we can expect one of these iconic GameCube games to roll onto Nintendo Switch Online in February, with the other to follow in March. Hopefully, though, Nintendo will just look to let them both loose at the exact same time next month.

