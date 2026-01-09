Nintendo Switch Online Just Added a New GameCube Classic (And It’s Perfect Timing)

Back when the Switch 2 was officially announced, Nintendo unveiled several new games coming to Nintendo Switch Online. The newly expanded GameCube Classics library, exclusive to the new Switch 2 console, was set to bring some amazing retro games… eventually. But no release dates were attached to that exciting list, leaving gamers wondering when we could replay our beloved GameCube games. Now, another of those promised titles has finally landed on Nintendo Switch Online.

As of January 9th, gamers with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership can play Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance. This 2005 JRPG will be available only via the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive Nintendo GameCube Classics library. But with a new Fire Emblem game slated to release for Switch 2 later this year, adding this iconic earlier entry in the series feels like perfect timing.

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance Now Available for Nintendo Switch Online

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Path of Radiance is the 9th main series installment in the Fire Emblem series. It released for Nintendo GameCube back in 2005, marking the franchise’s transition to 3D graphics. It was also the only Fire Emblem title released for the GameCube, as prior and subsequent entries focused on Nintendo’s handheld consoles instead. Several of these handheld Fire Emblem games are already available via Nintendo Switch Online, including the Game Boy Advance title Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade and Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones.

The addition of Path of Radiance in 2026 makes perfect sense. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the next brand-new Fire Emblem game, Fortune’s Wave. This Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive is set to drop sometime this year, though we still don’t have a firm release date for the latest installment in the JRPG series. Even so, having another Fire Emblem game to revisit on the Switch 2 gives fans plenty to do until the latest installment arrives.

Image courtesy of nintendo

In terms of games to revisit ahead of the newest Fire Emblem, Path of Radiance is a solid one. It was generally well-received by critics and fans alike at release. Whether you played it back in 2005 or missed out on a classic, the game is well worth revisiting. A solid turn-based RPG, Path of Radiance stands out for its stellar storytelling, great characters, and varied gameplay. It ushered in a new era for the franchise, introducing many elements modern Fire Emblem fans recognize today, including 3D graphics and voice acting.

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance is available via the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, which costs $49.99 per year. The GameCube Classics library is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2. From the list of games teased in 2025’s February Nintendo Direct, we’re still waiting on Pokemon Colosseum, Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness, and Super Mario Sunshine. It’s likely the games will be added in the coming months, but Nintendo has yet to share release dates.

