Nintendo Switch Online Adds Four Game Boy, NES, SNES Games

Nintendo Switch Online members now have access to four classic games from the Game Boy, NES, and SNES. The Nintendo Switch is arguably Nintendo's greatest console. Not only does it allow players to enjoy their games on the TV, but they can also take them on the go and play them wherever they please. There's an incredibly robust library of games to enjoy on the system as well, including some of the latest and greatest (albeit, usually at the cost of the game's performance) and that library also stretches back many decades. Nintendo has gone to great lengths to make it so you can play some of its greatest games from its previous devices on Nintendo Switch.

The latest games to get added to the Nintendo Switch Online library include Kirby's Dream Land 2, BurgerTime Deluxe, Side Pocket, and XEVIOUS. All four games are now available for Nintendo Switch Online, so you should be able to boot up your system and find them in the respective section of the console. You can view details about the games below.

Game Boy

Kirby's Dream Land 2 – The bridges that connect the seven Rainbow Islands have disappeared! Help Kirby solve the mystery while battling King Dedede and his horde of minions. Along the way, meet Rick, Kine and Coo – each possessing important abilities that will help Kirby save the day!

BurgerTime Deluxe – It's a nonstop food fight in this classic arcade game! Give Chef Peter Pepper a hand and create the ultimate burger by traversing an action-packed kitchen to gather your materials – but watch out, because renegade ingredients will stop at nothing to put an end to your cooking days.

Super NES

SIDE POCKET – You might be able to play it cool behind the cue in Nine Ball Game and Pocket Game, but do you have what it takes to finesse with the best in the challenging Trick Game? Make use of a variety of shots in both solo and multiplayer modes and get ready to rack 'n' roll in this billiards game that was originally released for Super NES in 1993!

NES

XEVIOUS – You are humanity's last hope against the sinister XEVIOUS collective! Pilot the Solvalou Fighter and its variety of weapons in your mission to destroy XEVIOUS aircraft and bases from deep behind enemy lines. XEVIOUS differentiated itself from its mid-80s contemporaries with its unique enemy types, hidden gameplay features and variety of vertically scrolling environments. Ask yourself, are you devious enough to beat XEVIOUS?

