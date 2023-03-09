Nintendo Switch Online Adds One of the Best Game Boy Advance Games Ever

Nintendo Switch Online has now officially added one of the best Game Boy Advance games of all time to its catalog of playable titles. During Nintendo's latest Direct, it was confirmed that games from both Game Boy and Game Boy Color would slowly begin coming to Switch Online in the months ahead. And while the current library of titles from both of these Nintendo handhelds is quite strong, that lineup just got drastically improved with today's latest arrival.

As of this moment, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can look to play Metroid Fusion via the service. Nintendo announced last week that it would soon be bringing the Game Boy Advance Metroid title to Switch Online and that release has finally come about today. It is worth stressing, however, that Metroid Fusion is only available to access through the Expansion Pack tier of Nintendo Switch Online. While standard Game Boy games are accessible on the baseline version of Switch Online, GBA titles are only playable for Expansion Pack subscribers.

By all accounts, Metroid Fusion is far and away one of the best titles that ever released for Game Boy Advance. Not only is it widely considered one of the best entries in the storied Metroid series, but Fusion still holds a staggering 92/100 aggregate score on Metacritic. So if you have somehow never played Metroid Fusion at some point over the past 20 years, the game should still hold up well in 2023.

Search out the X! Experience classic Metroid game play as Samus Aran explores the secret passages of a massive research station teeming with hostile life forms!



Likely the coolest aspect about Metroid Fusion now being playable on Switch is that it makes the entire 2D Metroid saga playable on a single platform. Whether it be through Nintendo Switch Online or native releases on the platform, every game from the original Metroid to Metroid Dread can now be experienced on Switch. Whether you want to revisit or experience the entire Metroid series for the first time, it's great to see that all of the core 2D games are now available on one console.

Are you going to look to play Metroid Fusion for yourself now that it has come to Nintendo Switch Online? And what games from Game Boy and Game Boy Advance platforms would you like to see get added to the service in the future? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.