Classic Pokemon Games Rumored to Return Soon

A new rumor has suggested that a pair of classic Pokemon games could soon be returning on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. Later this month, The Pokemon Company will be holding its annual “Pokemon Presents” broadcast on February 27th. This year, more announcements are expected than normal as Pokemon will be celebrating its 30th anniversary on this date. Now, in advance of this presentation taking place, a new tease may have given us a better idea of what to expect from this event.

Coming by way of user @Riddler_Khu on X, who has shared accurate Pokemon leaks in the past, it was indicated that Pokemon FireRed and Pokemon LeafGreen will be returning in a new capacity soon. The leaker didn’t share many specifics with this tease, and merely shared an image of both games while saying that they will be coming back. The assumption is that FireRed and LeafGreen will somehow become playable on Switch and Switch 2, but it’s not known if this would be by way of a port, remake, or something else entirely.

This Pokemon Rumor Seems Viable

They will return soon~ pic.twitter.com/hwB2Ntsn8H — Khu Beating Around The Bush (@Riddler_Khu) February 11, 2026

So just how feasible is this rumor for Pokemon FireRed and Pokemon LeafGreen? Well, it would actually make quite a bit of sense for a few reasons. For starters, with 2026 being the 30th anniversary of Pokemon, The Pokemon Company may want to celebrate the roots of the series by bringing back the games that started it all. While FireRed and LeafGreen technically aren’t the first entries in the series and are instead remakes of Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue, they’re considered top-notch remakes that fans have continued to adore. As such, having them accessible on modern Nintendo hardware would be a huge win.

It’s also not known if another major Pokemon game is going to release in 2026. While many assume that Generation 10 of Pokemon may launch later this year, this is by no means a guarantee. With this in mind, The Pokemon Company could look to bridge the gap to the next mainline games in the series by bringing back FireRed and LeafGreen.

If Pokemon FireRed and Pokemon LeafGreen do indeed become accessible on new hardware, then it also raises the question of how they’ll be available. While we could see wholly new releases for these games on Switch hardware, Nintendo could also simply add them to the Game Boy Advance catalog of games on Switch Online.

For now, there are more questions than answers when it comes to this Pokemon rumor, and as always, what’s been outlined here should be taken with a grain of salt. Hopefully, if this leak is legitimate, we’ll hear more about it in just a couple of short weeks.

