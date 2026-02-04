Nintendo Switch Online Just Added 2 New Classic Game Boy Games (And 1 Has a Sequel On the Way)

Nintendo Switch Online continues to expand its offerings for subscribers. In addition to new profile icons, the service frequently adds new games to its extensive library of Nintendo classics. Many of these titles are paywalled behind the pricier NSO + Expansion Pack subscription tier. However, some of the oldest games from NES, Game Boy, and Super NES are available to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. That makes it extra exciting when Nintendo drops new titles for these Classic libraries. And on February 4th, players officially have access to two more classic Game Boy games.

As of February 4th, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can now play two more Game Boy games on Nintendo Switch. The new additions include the 1990 platformer, Balloon Kid, as well as 1991’s Yoshi. Both are considered pretty solid installments from the Game Boy era and are well worth revisiting if you enjoy retro platformers. But the timing for Yoshi is extra perfect, since the green dinosaur has a new game headed our way this year.

Balloon Kid and Yoshi Arrive in the Nintendo Switch Online Classics Library

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Balloon Kid originally released back in 1990, and later received a Hello Kitty-themed glow-up. As the title suggests, the side-scroller uses a balloon-float mechanic to navigate its platforming levels. Of course, you’ll also need to dodge enemies and defeat bosses. The game also has a 2-player mode, where you can participate in balloon-collecting battles against a friend. It’s a solid nostalgic addition to the Game Boy Classics library, but many Nintendo fans are no doubt more interested in this month’s other new addition.

Released in 1991, Yoshi is a puzzle game that stars the beloved green dinosaur first introduced in the Super Mario series. Though not Yoshi’s debut as a character, this Game Boy title was the first game to focus on Yoshi as the star. As a puzzle game, it’s pretty different from the platformer-style titles we see today, but is nevertheless a key part of Yoshi’s history.

Putting Yoshi out on Nintendo Switch Online makes a lot of sense, given that we’re supposed to get a new Yoshi game for Switch 2 sometime this year. Yoshi and the Mysterious Book doesn’t yet have a specific release date, but is expected in Spring 2026. Putting Yoshi’s very first solo game back at the front of mind for fans isn’t a bad idea to slow launch the marketing for one of the biggest Switch 2 titles we know about for the year so far.

Image courtesy of nintendo

Both of these newly added titles will be available for Nintendo Switch Online members. To access them, you simply need to install the Game Boy Nintendo Classics app on your Switch or Switch 2. These games are just the latest additions to the Game Boy library, which features around 40 games to date. New titles are added fairly regularly, with new drops around once a month or so.

This month’s additions come just ahead of a bigger drop for the Virtual Boy accessory, which is making its return later this month. Those games will be available only for those who have the Virtual Boy accessory, whereas these new Game Boy titles don’t require anything but a Switch and an NSO membership.

