Every Yoshi Game, Ranked Worst to Best

Yoshi has always occupied a unique space in Nintendo’s lineup. Spun off from the Mario franchise yet carrying its own identity, Yoshi games tend to prioritize charm, accessibility, and creativity over raw difficulty. From hand-drawn visuals to arts and crafts aesthetics, the series has consistently experimented with how a platformer can look and feel. That willingness to change has produced some unforgettable classics and a few mistakes along the way.

With Yoshi and the Mysterious Book on the horizon, interest in the character is rising once again. The upcoming title appears to continue Nintendo’s recent trend of storybook presentation and relaxed pacing, signaling that Yoshi’s future remains bright. Looking back at the franchise now offers a clear picture of what works best for the green dinosaur and which experiments did not quite stick. With that in mind, here is every major Yoshi game ranked from worst to best, excluding spin-off titles.

8) Yoshi Topsy-Turvey

At the bottom of the list sits Yoshi Topsy-Turvy, a game defined more by its gimmick than its design. Built around motion controls that require players to physically tilt the Game Boy Advance, the game was creative for its time but deeply frustrating in practice. Precision platforming becomes difficult when gravity itself keeps shifting, and many levels feel more tedious than fun.

While the visual style is pleasant and the core Yoshi mechanics remain intact, the constant tilting disrupts flow. The game often feels like it is fighting the player rather than challenging them. It is an interesting experiment that deserves credit for creativity, but as a complete experience, it is the weakest entry in the Yoshi series.

7) Yoshi Touch & G0

Yoshi Touch & Go is one of the most unconventional entries in the franchise. Designed around touchscreen controls on the Nintendo DS, it strips away traditional platforming in favor of stylus-driven interaction. Players guide Baby Mario and Yoshi through stages by drawing platforms and tossing eggs with precision.

The game shines in short bursts, offering addictive score chasing and arcade-style progression. However, it lacks the depth and longevity of mainline entries. Its ranking reflects that limitation. Yoshi Touch & Go is clever and memorable, but it feels more like a side experiment than a full Yoshi adventure, only implementing half of what makes Yoshi such a charming protagonist.

6) Yoshi’s New Island

Yoshi’s New Island had an unenviable task. It attempted to follow one of the most beloved platformers ever made. Unfortunately, it struggled to recapture the magic. While mechanically solid, the game lacked a distinct identity, often feeling like a safe imitation rather than a bold continuation. In the end, while it was a fun game, it failed to match fan expectations of its predecessor.

The art style divided fans, with some criticizing its muddy textures and inconsistent animation. Level design was competent but rarely inspired, and the soundtrack failed to reach the memorable heights of earlier entries. Yoshi’s New Island is not a bad game, but its forgettable nature places it firmly in the lower half of the rankings.

5) Yoshi’s Crafted World

Yoshi’s Crafted World embraced a handmade aesthetic built from cardboard, paper, and everyday objects. Visually, it is one of the most charming games Nintendo has ever produced. Every level feels like a diorama brought to life, full of small details that reward exploration. It feels like an aesthetic evolution of Yoshi’s Woolly World, and the Switch brought it to life beautifully.

Where the game falters is in challenge and pacing. Designed to be extremely accessible, it often feels overly simple, even for a Yoshi game. While the flipped perspective mechanic adds novelty, it cannot fully compensate for the lack of mechanical depth, giving it a repetitive feel. Still, its presentation and relaxing tone make it a pleasant, if lightweight, experience.

4) Yoshi’s Island DS

Yoshi’s Island DS deserves recognition for expanding the series in meaningful ways. Introducing multiple baby characters with unique abilities added variety to puzzle solving and level design. Switching between Baby Mario, Donkey Kong, Peach, and others kept gameplay fresh and encouraged experimentation.

The game also refined level complexity, offering more involved challenges without abandoning accessibility. While it does not quite match the iconic status of the original, Yoshi’s Island DS stands as a strong sequel that respected its roots while pushing the formula forward. It is one of the rare instances where Nintendo pushed challenge, even if it doesn’t compare to other series, in a Yoshi game.

3) Yoshi’s Story

Yoshi’s Story marked the franchise’s transition into the 3D era visually, while retaining 2D gameplay. Its pop-up book art style remains instantly recognizable, and its emphasis on collectibles encouraged exploration in a new way. It pushed the series forward and paved the way for future games like Yoshi’s Woolly World and the upcoming Yoshi and the Mysterious Book.

Some fans criticized its short length and lower difficulty, but the game’s charm is undeniable. The branching paths and score-based objectives gave it replay value, and its whimsical presentation has aged gracefully. Yoshi’s Story remains a beloved classic, especially for players who value atmosphere over challenge.

2) Yoshi’s Woolly World

Yoshi’s Woolly World represents one of the franchise’s highest points. The yarn-based art style is stunning, with environments that feel tactile and warm. Every animation reinforces the handcrafted theme, creating a cohesive and immersive world. The level select menu and various Yoshi patterns brought a new life to the series and made it one of the best co-op titles in Nintendo’s recent history.

Gameplay strikes an excellent balance between accessibility and depth. Optional collectibles add challenge for dedicated players, while the core experience remains welcoming. The level design is inventive, and cooperative play enhances its appeal. For many fans, this is the definitive modern Yoshi game.

1) Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

At the pinnacle of the series stands Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island. It is not only the best Yoshi game, but one of the greatest platformers ever made. Its hand-drawn art style remains timeless, and its soundtrack is instantly recognizable.

What truly sets it apart is its level design. Each stage introduces new mechanics, ideas, and challenges without ever feeling overwhelming. The egg-throwing system adds depth and skill expression, while the Baby Mario timer creates tension without excessive punishment.

The game’s creativity, polish, and emotional resonance have influenced decades of platformer design. Even now, new Yoshi games are measured against this benchmark. With Yoshi and the Mysterious Book on the way, fans hope Nintendo remembers what made this masterpiece so enduring.

