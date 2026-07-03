Nintendo Switch Online Members Have New Limited-Time Freebies to Claim

Nintendo Switch Online memberships come with quite a few perks. There’s a library of retro games, GameChat on Switch 2, and more. But NSO members also get access to plenty of fun digital and physical freebies based on iconic Nintendo games. When a new game arrives, Nintendo likes to celebrate in style by releasing a wave of profile icons and other goodies for fans. With the July 2nd launch of Rhythm Heaven Groove, Nintendo fans can show off their rhythm with a new wave of NSO profile icons and more.

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Starting on July 1st through July 29th, Nintendo will release 4 waves of custom profile icons inspired by Rhythm Heaven Groove. The first wave is available now through July 8th, with new additions arriving each Wednesday through the end of July. The icons feature familiar faces from the latest installment in the Rhythm Heaven series, including the narrator and characters from several single-player and multiplayer mini-games. Here’s how to get them.

Nintendo Switch Online Adds New Rhythm Heaven Groove Freebies

Custom Nintendo profile icons are available via Nintendo Switch Online. To unlock current freebies, you’ll need to spend Platinum Points. In my experience, these are pretty easy to earn. You can get them by completing weekly tasks in the Missions & Rewards tab, using Nintendo Switch Online, and more. If you’re like me, you probably have a stockpile of them from missions you didn’t even realize you completed. And if you do, now’s a great time to trade them in for the latest wave of NSO freebies.

To get the Rhythm Heaven Groove profile icons, you’ll need to have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Then, head to the Nintendo Switch Online menu. Make sure you select the account(s) that have the NSO membership and that you want to use the profile icons for. From here, head to the Missions & Rewards tabs. This menu will show all available NSO freebies, including previously revealed Splatoon 3 and Star Fox icons. To see the newly added Rhythm Heaven Groove options, hover over that Limited-Time event banner at the top of the screen.

From there, you’ll be able to see this week’s profile icon options. The characters include Li’l Miss Reads, Trundlorb, game developer Miho, and more from the game. Character profile icons cost 10 Platinum Points each. There are also 4 backgrounds and 4 frames to choose from, each inspired by different levels in Rhythm Heaven Groove. The current offerings will be available until Wednesday, July 8th.

Redeem your #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect custom icons from #RhythmHeavenGroove, available until July 29 at 6pm PT on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch. Icon elements will be refreshed each week. #NintendoSwitchOnline



Learn more: https://t.co/Hpc3DQirQn pic.twitter.com/Pf6OZM22sA — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 2, 2026

New characters, backgrounds, and frames will rotate in on July 8th, July 15th, and July 22nd. So if your favorite isn’t on offer just yet, they might be available in the next wave. The initial Nintendo reveal post shows a few previews of new characters that will arrive in later updates, including the main character from Beatspell mode and the hairy onion from multiplayer. It’s hard to convince me to give up my Pokopia Bulbasaur icon, but I have to admit, some of these are pretty tempting.

These freebies are available alongside other current promotions, which you can review from the Missions & Rewards page. After July 29th, you won’t be able to get Rhythm Heaven Groove custom profile icons anymore. So if you really need to show off your rhythm, be sure to claim your favorite characters before then.

Do you have a custom Nintendo profile icon? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!