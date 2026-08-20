2XKO Development Is Ending at Riot Less Than One Year After Release

In a surprise announcement, Riot Games has announced that their 2v2 fighting game 2XKO will no longer be receiving support, starting in December 2026 at the end of this year. This comes only eight months after the game’s initial PC launch, and even fewer months since the title’s release on other consoles. With multiple DLC characters planned in this year’s roadmap before the official shutdown was shared, players are baffled as to why the fighting game is stopping development so soon after it appeared.

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An official post from Riot Games detailed their decision on August 20, 2026, along with plans to disable in-game currency and refund players for purchases made prior to the announcement date. These returns will be going throughout the rest of the year, aimed to give players back money if they spent it on KO Points or the Starter Edition of 2XKO. However, this is far from the only systemic changes being applied to the fighting game moving forward.

Future Content For 2XKO Stops Due To A “Consistent Picture” Of The Fighting Game Lacking Audience Stability

Courtesy of Riot Games

The statement for 2XKO cites that the shutdown comes from the game unable to find a source of stability since its release, saying “while a lot of you jumped in to try the game and there’s been an incredible community that plays every day, we haven’t seen enough players stick with the game to get a path toward sustainability.” Riot Games mentions that their goal with 2XKO was to build a fighting game that players could enjoy with their friends, citing the experimental Duo mode that allowed two players to control separate characters in 2v2 matches.

Among some of 2XKO‘s other objectives were making ranked grinds less lonely and building reliable netcode for online matchmaking. While many fighting game fans who’ve tried 2XKO would agree that developers did create quality systems and online functionality, this apparently hasn’t been enough to draw in a large enough crowd. Riot goes on to say that they wished to make the fighting game genre more accessible through 2XKO, using a free-to-play business model to improve discovery for the title. Ideally, Riot planned to have this happen over time, starting with building trust with those already familiar with the niche genre.

Despite these efforts, Riot’s message says that while the Fighting Game Community (FGC) as a whole embraced 2XKO, “diehard tag fighter players loved 2XKO, but most other fighting game players struggled to find reasons to stick with the game.” This could have been for a number of reasons, with meaningful change being limited due to delays in the game’s console release, controversies around character balance, or the harsh response toward aggressive monetization in 2XKO‘s cosmetics and characters. Overall, since “engagement has stayed relatively flat,” 2XKO will sunset soon.

Courtesy of Riot Games

Riot concludes their reasoning for 2XKO‘s shutdown by saying that due to the lack of meaningful, sustained change in the game’s trajectory, it would be irresponsible to continue its development. The costs for operating the fighting game seem to cost more than it could make back through extra production, even after efforts to reduce team size, adjust patch schedules, and try other methods to keep players invested. Thankfully, the closure on new content roadmaps doesn’t prevent the current one from being completed.

New characters like Lux and Samira will still release for the game, but now act as the final additions to 2XKO‘s roster. A September 2026 patch will also introduce an Ultimate Bundle for the game, which now includes all skins, skin chromas, current finishers, and taunts for every character. Other cosmetics will now all be available for Credits within the game, removing many of the monetization options players have contested since launch. No more Battle Pass systems, Champion Tokens, KO Points, seasons, or events will take place following that update.

All characters on the roster will be unlocked automatically now too, though some Fuses will remain locked behind completing tutorials. Meanwhile, Ranked lobbies are being removed in favor of skill based matchmaking in Casual rooms, while Private lobbies are unaffected. Other small balance changes and bug adjustments are planned, as well as the continuation of the game’s Competitive Series for professional players. Yet, this long list of changes leaves the game in an odd state, where its potential now ends more abruptly than most players expected.

Plenty of fighting game fans are incredibly frustrated with this statement, as it reflects a rapidly declining investment Riot has put into 2XKO ever since its PC launch. Many factors against the game have taken place, including odd business practices that pushed away the audience whose presence was the stability Riot was looking for. After less than a year, it’s hard to tell why 2XKO is shutting down development for good, but the shared disappointment from creators and fans are sure to leave a bad taste in everyone’s mouths.