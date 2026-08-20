Two New Nintendo Switch 2 Stealth Releases Include Exclusive Game

Not one, but two Nintendo Switch 2 games have been stealth-released onto the Nintendo eShop. One of the games is also available on Nintendo Switch. As for a stealth release, it’s a game released without any prior announcement or warning. It’s basically a surprise release. That’s about all the two new Nintendo Switch games have in common, though. They are completely different genres, have completely different budgets, and have completely different price points.

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One of these two new Nintendo Switch 2 games is DayZ, which never came to Nintendo Switch, so this is the first time it’s been on the eShop. And it is going to cost Nintendo fans a pretty penny. $70, more specifically. The base game can be had for $60 on other platforms, but this is the new Cool Edition, which includes extra content at an extra price. There is a 15% launch discount, though, which brings down the price to $59.49. The other new Nintendo Switch 2 game — also now on Switch — is Dogpile, which has become a console exclusive in the process. This costs a much more humble $10, but it is a much more humble game in comparison.

DayZ

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DayZ is an open-world multiplayer sandbox survival game from Bohemia Interactive that debuted all the way back in 2018, but remains relevant and fairly popular a generation later. The “Cool Edition” game has specifically come to Nintendo Switch 2, which includes all the Deluxe Edition content, plus the recent Frostline expansion.

DayZ has pretty lousy Metacritic scores, but these aren’t very indicative of the game as it has increased in quality and scope substantially since its rough launch back in 2018. What’s more reflective of the current state of the game are recent user reviews. To this end, its recent Steam user reviews — Steam being where the game is most popular — it has an 85% user review score, which is good enough to earn it a “Very Positive” rating. This is the second best possible on the Valve platform.

Dogpile

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Dogpile is a roguelite deckbuilder from developers Studio Folly and Toot Games, as well as publisher WINGS. It debuted on December 10 of last year on PC only. Now, it is on console, but right now, only Nintendo consoles, which makes it a console exclusive.

Dogpile has a 77 on Metacritic, which is a solid score, but much lower than its user review score on PC. To this end, on Steam, it has a 96% approval rating after 684 user reviews, which nets it an “Overwhelmingly Positive,” the highest possible rating on the platform.

If neither of these two Nintendo Switch 2 games tickle your fancy, a 2006 RPG — one of the great RPGs of all time — recently came to Nintendo Switch 2, and it instantly became the #1 best-selling Nintendo Switch 2 eShop game.