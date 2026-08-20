New Marvel’s Wolverine Trailer Reveals First In-Game Look at Classic Suits

A new trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine has been released today and it has shown off some of the various cosmetics that players will be able to use in-game. In the Marvel’s Spider-Man games from Insomniac, one of the most popular features amongst fans happened to be the dozens of different suits for Spidey that could be equipped at any point. These alternate cosmetics happened to stem primarily from Spider-Man’s appearances across film and comics, which made the skins that much more enticing for players to unlock. Now, this same emphasis on cosmetics will be appearing in Marvel’s Wolverine, and Insomniac has now revealed what some of them will look like in action.

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In total, the newest video for Marvel’s Wolverine highlights five different suits that will be in the game. These outfits happen to include three pulled directly from the comics and are the “Age of Apocalypse” suit, the “New Leather” suit, and the “Incredible” suit. While all three of these skins have appeared at various times throughout Wolverine’s history in Marvel comics, it’s the Incredible suit that is perhaps the most iconic, as it’s the one he wore in his first appearance in the pages of The Incredible Hulk issue #180.

The other two outfits that appear in this trailer, the “Savage” suit and the “Night Hunt” suit, are ones that have been originally designed for Marvel’s Wolverine. The Night Hunt suit is particularly notable, as it changes Wolverine’s outfit color from the traditional yellow to blue. Meanwhile, the Savage variant sees Wolverine’s eye color changing to a dark red.

You can get a look at all of these new outfits for Marvel’s Wolverine in the latest trailer here:

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While there will be plenty of different outfits for players to unlock in Marvel’s Wolverine, these five are going to be locked behind the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game. This means that in order to be able to use these cosmetics for yourself, you’ll have to throw down $79.99 rather than the game’s typical value of $69.99. In addition to these alternate skins, the Digital Deluxe Edition will come with four PlayStation avatars tied to Wolverine, four technique points, and the ability to unlock Wolverine’s “Classic Brown” suit earlier than normal. For those who don’t end up buying the Digital Deluxe Edition, Wolverine will still feature plenty of other alternate suits, but it’s not yet fully known what these cosmetics will be.

As for the release of Marvel’s Wolverine, it’s set to finally arrive next month on September 15th, exclusively for PS5. Unlock past titles that have been released by Insomniac, Marvel’s Wolverine isn’t planned to come to PC, which means that it should be exclusive to PS5 for the long haul.