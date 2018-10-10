Nintendo Switch Online: New NES Games Now Available

Last week, we reported the news that Nintendo would be expanding its Switch Online library with a trio of great NES games for subscribers of the service to enjoy. Well, good news — they’re here, and they’re packed with great competitive action!

Nintendo re-confirmed today the arrival of three NES classics in the library, all of which are available for play right now. They include NES Open Tournament Golf, Solomon’s Key and Super Dodge Ball. And, yes, Super Dodge Ball has online play, so it’s time to get your friends together!

Here’s a description for each game, provided straight from the publisher:

NES Open Tournament Golf – Challenge another player in Stroke, Match and Tournament modes on three fantasy courses in the USA, the UK and Japan. Make sure you keep an eye on the wind and distance to the hole before selecting your club, or else you’ll be racking up some high scores … which is exactly what you don’t want to do in this game.

– Challenge another player in Stroke, Match and Tournament modes on three fantasy courses in the USA, the UK and Japan. Make sure you keep an eye on the wind and distance to the hole before selecting your club, or else you’ll be racking up some high scores … which is exactly what you don’t want to do in this game. Solomon’s Key – As Dana, a skilled and talented hero, you must strategically maneuver through over 40 stages using mysterious block-creation skills and other magical powers. Free the captive Fairy in each stage by finding the Bell, and escape by grabbing the Magic Key. Use quick thinking and magical firepower to discover hidden items and evade numerous enemies as you race against the clock.

– As Dana, a skilled and talented hero, you must strategically maneuver through over 40 stages using mysterious block-creation skills and other magical powers. Free the captive Fairy in each stage by finding the Bell, and escape by grabbing the Magic Key. Use quick thinking and magical firepower to discover hidden items and evade numerous enemies as you race against the clock. Super Dodge Ball – In Super Dodge Ball, you take control of the USA Dodgeball team and travel the world in an effort to become the best dodge ballers around. Step onto playing fields in countries all over the globe and use a combination of normal and super shots to help take down your opponents. But be careful, as some destinations have surfaces that can affect your footing.

But on top of that, Nintendo has also made a nice little change to its classic The Legend of Zelda on the service. A special data save is now available within the game, rewarding players with “a ton of rupees and items,” according to the company. These include “the White Sword, Magical Shield, Blue Ring and Power Bracelet.” Nintendo has also noted that it will be releasing such save files for its classics in the future, “offering fun new entry points into fan-favorite games.”

And even more classics are on the way next month, as Nintendo reiterated a number of hit releases coming to the service. Metroid, the classic that started it all for the series, will make its debut, along with Mighty Bomb Jack and TwinBee. In December, three more games will join the service, including the original Ninja Gaiden, the puzzle game Wario’s Woods and The Adventures of Lolo.

Subscriptions for the Nintendo Switch Online service run from $3.99 a month to $19.99 a year. Hop on and check it out with its free seven day trial!