Nintendo Switch Online Adding Game Boy Advance Classic Never Released Outside Japan

As part of their subscription, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack users can access the Game Boy Advance app, which features a number of games originally released on the handheld. Nintendo has announced that two more GBA classics will be made available on October 11th: F-Zero: GP Legend and F-Zero Climax. While F-Zero: GP Legend was localized in 2004, F-Zero Climax has never gotten an official release outside of Japan. It's not the first formerly Japan-exclusive game on the GBA app, but its arrival should make a lot of F-Zero fans happy!

During the lifespan of the Game Boy Advance, three F-Zero games were made available. F-Zero: Maximum Velocity is already playable through Nintendo Switch Online, and this month's update will see the last two games added. Hard as it might be to believe, there was a short-lived anime series based on the F-Zero games. F-Zero: GP Legend is based on that series, and features some characters and designs inspired by the show. A year after that game's release, F-Zero Climax made its debut on Game Boy Advance, adding new features, such as a track editor.

F-Zero Climax was the last game released in the racing series for nearly two decades. Nintendo finally brought back the series on Switch with F-Zero 99, and now fans are going to finally have the opportunity to check out F-Zero Climax, as well. It remains to be seen whether all of this F-Zero content might lead to a new game on Nintendo Switch 2, or even a remaster of F-Zero GX. Regardless, it's nice to see Nintendo giving F-Zero fans something to celebrate after all these years.

The release of these two F-Zero games will bring the total number of GBA games available on Nintendo Switch Online up to 23. So far, we've gotten a pretty solid list of games, including favorites like Metroid Fusion, The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, and Golden Sun, but there are still a lot of favorites that have yet to be added. Hopefully we'll see a lot more in the coming months!

Are you excited to finally play F-Zero Climax? How do you feel about the GBA games currently available on Switch? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!