Nintendo Switch Online Has a New Surprise for Mario Party Fans

Mario Party fans have a new and free surprise, courtesy of Nintendo Switch Online to celebrate the release of Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV, the new Nintendo Switch 2 version of Super Mario Party Jamboree, which came to Nintendo Switch back in October of last year. Unfortunately, those hoping a Mario Party game from last year has been added to Nintendo Switch Online will need to keep hoping for this because that is not the new surprise. The new surprise is both new, and returning, Super Mario Party Jamboree icons. The latter, returning icons, doesn’t happen often.

As always with these icons, they are exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online and going to release in waves, which each wave lasting one week. This will all the way until August 20, 2025, which means there will be four total waves. And they will cost Nintendo Switch Online subscribers Platinum Points to redeem. Depending on the icon, some will cost 10 Platinum Points to redeem, while others will cost 5 Platinum Points to redeem. More specifically, characters and subjects are 10 Platinum Points, while backgrounds are only 5 Platinum Points, which is how it always works.

While a Nintendo Switch Online membership is needed to redeem any and all icons, it is not required to retain any of icons. In other words, you will be able to keep the icons beyond your active subscription.

Unlike some Nintendo Switch Online offers, this one is not exclusive to the Expansion Pack tier, and is rather available to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch 2.

As for the new and returning icons, they feature Mario, Bowser, Koopa Troopa, Warior, Bowser, Goomba, Rosalina, various Toads, and more. Typically, when Nintendo Switch Online icons are brought back, it is under the requirement that you own the game in question. This is not the case this time.

