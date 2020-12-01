Nintendo Switch Update Adds New Nintendo Switch Online Icon and People Hate It
The Nintendo Switch got an update this week which is typically welcome news since those either add new features or resolve some issues, but part of this update isn’t sitting well with many Nintendo fans. A menu option for Nintendo Switch Online was added to Switch users’ home screens in the update so that it sits at the bottom of the screen among other important selections. However, the icon used for the new option is the standard red and white picture people already associate with the Nintendo Switch Online service, and next to the other icons, it’s kind of an eyesore.
Even without reading Nintendo’s official notes for the Nintendo Switch update, it’d be hard not to notice the new Nintendo Switch Online icon on your console’s home screen. It sits at the bottom of the screen along with the other icons on the menu’s bar of important, go-to options, and it’s much different from the others. Where the other icons follow the same gray theme with minimal color differences between them, the Nintendo Switch Online option is basically just a cropped PNG of the service’s main symbol.
Responses to the new symbol were quick and more passionate than some might’ve expected. People questioned why the icon looks the way it did when it could’ve easily dropped the red and gone with just the white and grey look like some of the other icons which would’ve worked just fine given how much white is used in the icon anyway.
The vehement objections toward the icon also brought on another topic: The lack of themes on the Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch technically does have themes, but “Basic White” and “Basic Black” don’t exactly encompass everything people would like to see from the feature. That’s in no way a new request, but considering how it could affect what these icons look like and would give people more control over their home screens, it’s a topic being talked about once again.
If you’re one of the many who don’t like the new Nintendo Switch Online icon, check out some of the reactions below so that you know you’re far from the only one who feels that way.
How It Started
Also, you can now find the latest news and offers about Nintendo Switch Online from a new option in the HOME menu of your Nintendo Switch system!
More info: https://t.co/FHsNV9djsE— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 1, 2020
How It's Going
I am unreasonably upset that the Nintendo Switch Online icon on the Home screen is not consistent with the rest of the icons. pic.twitter.com/80UrFIISbn— Naveed (@Naveed_Mohebbi) December 1, 2020
Hard to Get Used to
I'm not really used to how the Nintendo Switch Online icon just sticks out from the rest of the settings. #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/wJWb6nfPTU— 🎄Aquasp🎄 (@Aquasp102) December 1, 2020
Why Make It Stand Out?
NOO WHY DOES THE NINTENDO SWITCH ONLINE BUTTON STAND OUT LIKE THAT??? I HATE IT #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/Se35i5Gd3P— Konata™ 🍁 (@NotKonata) December 1, 2020
Layout = Ruined
Why did they make the Nintendo Switch Online icon red. It completely ruins the whole layout. pic.twitter.com/lTcK5kLBSd— hellomerio (@hellomerio_) December 1, 2020
An Eyesore
The new Nintendo Switch Online button is such an eyesore. pic.twitter.com/0FAKFeqPXO— Crazicide (@Crazicide) December 1, 2020
Still No Custom Themes
Did you see the new Nintendo Switch Online icon? It doesn’t match the theme at all! It’s very ugly, and there’s still no option for custom themes. pic.twitter.com/mGberRxpQh— Adrestian Carnation (@notwendigfeld) December 1, 2020
Not Like the Others
One of these icons isn't quite like the others pic.twitter.com/u5gXsbQvHD— André Segers (@AndreSegers) December 1, 2020
Why?
Switch 11.0 is cool, but why does the nintendo switch online icon need to be its own separate color then the other icons? pic.twitter.com/PgSPn6FwSk— TailsEraYT (@TailsEraYT0612) December 1, 2020
Some Alternatives
Like I had nothing better to do, I created some ideas of cool themes #NintendoSwitch could have. (also, the new nintendo switch online icon is ugly, it could be better :p) pic.twitter.com/apMgyNRU91— Herbherth - Breath (@Herbherth) December 1, 2020