PlayStation Plus Users Praise New Free Game for “The Best Boss Fights Ever”

PS4 and PS5 users with a PlayStation Plus subscription are getting a new free game with the May 2026 lineup that has “some of the best boss fights ever.” The free game isn’t available yet, and won’t be until May 5, but when it does go live, it will be available for all PS Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5, no matter the tier they are subscribed to. This includes Essential, Extra, and Premium. And those who like challenging games should check it out, according to one of the top posts on the PS Plus Reddit page right now.

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More specifically, over on the PS Plus Reddit page, subscribers are gushing about Nine Sols, a 2024 action platformer set to be free with all tiers of PS Plus starting on May 5, for roughly one month. The release from Red Candle Games boasts an 84 on Metacritic, but its user reviews suggest this score — a good score — is a bit low. To this end, it has a 4.67 out of 5-star rating on the PlayStation Store and the highest rating possible on Steam, “Overwhelmingly Positive.” Suffice to say, the PS Plus Reddit page being big fans of it is not that surprising.

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“Nine Sols Is Incredible”

“To all the Sekiro lovers, Nine Sols is an upcoming PS Plus game for May, and I genuinely can’t recommend this game enough,” reads the aforementioned post. “Amazing exploration, beautiful art style, incredibly fun bosses, and arguably the best combat in a 2D platformer. Play this if you want that Sekiro dance-like combat.”

Of course, in isolation, a post like this isn’t that noteworthy, but the popularity of the post makes it noteworthy, while many of the comments reinforce the sentiment.

“Final boss fight is one of the best boss fights ever. And one of the hardest too,” reads one of said comments. Another comment adds: “Nine Sols is incredible. Outstanding combat and Boss Fights.”

A third comment drives the above points home: “Absolutely adored this game, I still pop back into it from time to time to fight the boss memories. The combat is absurdly addictive and flows beautifully. Tickles the exact same spot in my brain that Sekiro and Sifu’s combat did.

For those who are curious, Nine Sols runs at $30 on the PlayStation Store, so its inclusion is a good bit of savings for PS Plus subscribers. Meanwhile, it’s also quite a long game. On average, it’s going to take most PS4 and PS5 users somewhere between 20 and 30 hours.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the PlayStation conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.