Nintendo Switch Parental Controls App Hints at Console Firmware Update

The newest version of the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app seems to suggest that a firmware update could be coming for the Switch console soon.

The parental controls app might be one that many Switch owners don’t have to worry about if it’s not needed for Switch owners without young players to worry about, so it’d be hard to catch the small detail at the end of the latest app version notes that hinted at the next firmware update. Wario64 shared news of the potential firmware update through Twitter by highlighting the last note of the “What’s New” section that mentioned the need to have the Switch updated to at least 5.0.0 or later to work with some of the app’s features.

Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app got updated on iOS, references Switch Firmware 5.0.0. https://t.co/hhmHDyyKgi pic.twitter.com/tZWIITFsKP — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 12, 2018

The notes can also be seen below for those who are interested in the actual update for the app with the very last detail hinting at the console’s firmware update.

A new whitelist feature has been added. This feature allows you to add specific software titles to a whitelist in order to exclude them from the Parental Controls Restricted Software setting on the Nintendo Switch console.

You can now choose to lock this app. If you do, authentication via Touch ID or Face ID will be required to use the app.

The time range for the bedtime alarm has been extended to between 4:00 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.. When a bedtime alarm is set, play will be restricted from the set time until 6:00 a.m. the following day.

Settings made using this app will now be synced to the Nintendo Switch console even when it is in sleep mode.

Implemented feature improvements.

In order to use some of these features, you will need to update the Nintendo Switch system version to 5.0.0 or later.

What the next Nintendo Switch update would include remains to be seen, but Switch owners already have a few ideas of what they’d like to see included. Some replying to Wario64’s tweet hoped for features such as an Internet browser to be included, but there’s also the virtual console feature that’s been highly anticipated for the Switch.

