Nintendo Switch PDP Afterglow Deluxe+ and Rock Candy Controllers Are Colorful and Affordable

PDP has launched two new official Nintendo Switch controller options that are an interesting combination of functional, colorful, and affordable – the Afterglow Deluxe+ and a range of Rock Candy controllers in vibrant colors.

We’ll start with the performance-focused Afterglow Deluxe+, which includes programmable buttons and a 3.5mm jack for integrated game audio / in-game chat – something you don’t get with the Pro Controller. However, the feature that really sets it apart are the Prismatic LED lights that can be programmed to display a rainbow of colors inside a transparent case (players can set specific colors or have the colors change with the movement of the sticks). It’s wired (10-foot cord), but the price is hard to beat at $29.99. It’s available to order now via Best Buy and Amazon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PDP has also added the Nintendo Switch to their range of Rock Candy controllers. They feature clear polycarbonate shells with tasty color options like Stormin’ Cherry, Cosmoberry, Blu-merang, and Pineapple Pop. This controller is also wired (8-feet), but comes in even cheaper at $19.99. You can grab the color of your choice on Amazon while they last.

Note that the Afterglow Deluxe+ is the second PDP Nintendo Switch controller that supports in-game audio. The first was the Faceoff Deluxe+ which debuted back in May. You can grab one on Amazon in several styles for only $24.99.

PDP partnered with Vivox on the chat functionality for the controllers, which is the same company that handles Fortnite in-game chat on the Switch. Again, features include a 3.5mm audio jack and the ability to adjust volume directly from the controller itself. It also includes two programmable buttons and an interchangeable faceplate. The USB cable for the controller measures 10-feet long, so being tethered to the console shouldn’t be much of an issue.

The official description reads:

“Plug your headset into the first controller for Nintendo Switch with built-in audio. The 3.5mm audio jack in the Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller supports in-game audio for all games and USB-chat for compatible titles. You can also adjust the audio on-the-fly using the D-pad on the controller. Plug in the controller and your go-to headset, and you’re ready to start commanding your team!

You can customize your gameplay with the dual programmable paddle-style buttons on the back of the controller, and swap out and snap in different Faceoff faceplates with the unique interchangeable design.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.