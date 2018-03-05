Nintendo Switch Play Time Data Will Be Restored in Future Update

Nintendo Switch owners will get their lost play time data in the future and shouldn’t worry about current progress not being tracked, according to Nintendo.

The Nintendo of America account tweeted early on March 5 to provide Switch owners with an update regarding the recent issues with play times being recorded. Nintendo said that the Switch is still recording players’ time played in the background even if it may not appear that way and added that the proper play time for each player would return as part of a future update.

Some Nintendo Switch owners’ play activity info is displaying incorrectly, but play activity is still being recorded accurately in the background. A future system update will resolve this issue & ensure play time data is correctly displayed. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 5, 2018

Issues with the Switch’s playtime were first reported days ago during the one-year anniversary of the console, an event that experienced a slight hiccup with the data issue. Players were reporting that they’d logged onto their Nintendo accounts on the Switch only to find that the data indicating when they’d first played different games was incorrect. The Switch’s code supposedly wasn’t taking into account the fact that a year had passed and was only looking at the month and date when recording play times.

Following those reports, Nintendo released a tweet on March 2 that confirmed the play time feature was indeed experiencing problems while saying that it was aware of the issue and hoped to have more info in the near future. That info came in the form of the newest tweet confirming that correct times would return in the future, though when that update will be released remains to be announced.

For some players, losing the play time data may not seem like too big of a deal, but it’s been a troubling loss for others. Amassing hours and hours in certain games is a longstanding achievement for gamers as well as a bragging point and evidence for expertise, and with huge games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Super Mario Odyssey still being relatively new on the Switch, the more hours logged, the better. Those players shouldn’t have to wait too much longer though before Nintendo restores their hours, days, and weeks’ worth of gameplay.

Check back with the Nintendo of America Twitter account and other Nintendo accounts to stay up-to-date on announcements regarding the issue.