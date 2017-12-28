Nintendo Plans to Sell 20 Million More Switches Next Year

In a new set of statements with a focus on production in 2018, Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima announced an ambitious goal for Nintendo Switch sales in the coming year, and explained what the company planned to do to achieve it. The Nintendo Switch, which released this past March, has sold over 100 million units worldwide. Now, Nintendo intends to keep the pace up by adding value to games through software updates.

Speaking to the Kyoto Shimbun newspaper, Kimishima said that the company is seeing “momentum beyond our expectations,” and that the pace of sales are “beyond what we saw with Wii.” Kimishima noted the shifting culture around how games are played when talking about the console’s success. “People have accepted the unique game experience that you cannot find anywhere else, where you can take it outside while also using it as a household console.”

Kimishima said that Nintendo has projected sales of 14 million more units before the fiscal year ends. In 2018, they plan to bump that number up to 20 million. In order to keep up the hype, the company is “planning to accelerate the momentum of popularization by launching software that enables new ways of playing,” according to Kimishima.

It looks like the intention is to deliver titles that have long-term playability, meaning that developers may be encouraged by the company to deliver DLC content that extends the gameplay itself, rather than just item packs or upgrades. The Switch boasts some of the best new games of the year, so inviting players back to smash-hit titles like Breath of the Wild seems like a good plan.

Kimishima also hinted that Nintendo was already “starting to think” about the console that will eventually dethrone the extremely successful Switch, but that’s about all he was able to say on that matter.

The Nintendo Switch is available now, worldwide.

Source: ResetEra