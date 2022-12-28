Nintendo Switch Report Says Pro Model was Cancelled in Favor of a New Console

For years, rumors of a Nintendo Switch Pro console have circulated around the video game industry. While some of those sources were more dubious than others, many legitimate outlets reported on its existence. In a new podcast, Digital Foundry's John Linneman states that multiple developers confirmed that a "mid-generation Switch update" was once planned, but Nintendo decided to shift focus to making an actual new console instead. Nintendo has yet to officially announce the company's next video game system, and Linneman was quick to note that he does not believe that it will be happening in 2023.

"So I think at one point internally from what I can understand from talking to different developers, is that there was some sort of mid-generation Switch update planned at one point and that seems to be no longer happening," said Linneman. "And thus it's pretty clear that whatever they do next is going to be the actual next-generation hardware. I don't think it's going to be 2023."

Mid-generation updates have been a staple of Nintendo's handheld platforms over the years, with options like the DSi and New Nintendo 3DS offering improvements over their predecessor. Given the difficulties the entire industry has had with chip shortages over the last two years, it's possible that Nintendo decided to pivot to the Switch OLED, rather than releasing a more significant update. Rumors have suggested just that since the model's announcement, but that has never been confirmed.

Switch has been one of Nintendo's most successful video game systems. After nearly six years on the market, the platform continues to perform quite well for Nintendo, and it's only a matter of time before the company pulls back the curtain on its next system. What form that will take remains to be seen, but it seems like a safe bet that it will continue to offer a mix of portable and at-home gaming. That combination has worked very well for Nintendo, and many fans are hoping it will be backwards compatible with the system's current library. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

