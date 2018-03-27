Grab a Nintendo Switch For Just Over $250 On eBay Right Now

The Nintendo Switch is a phenomenal value for just $299, packing a reasonable amount of flexibility, whether you prefer gaming on the go or at home. But it’s always great to find it for a lower price – which you can do on eBay right now.

Newegg’s eBay store is currently offering the Nintendo Switch with neon Red and Blue JoyCon controllers. Now, its price is $299, but thanks to a spring sale code on the site, you can get it for much cheaper.

Videos by ComicBook.com

By entering PREPSPRING in the promo code while you check out, you can actually buy the Nintendo Switch for a much lower price of $254.99. And, since you’re ordering through Newegg, you’ll also get free shipping as well – along with guaranteed delivery by Monday, April 2. That’s not too shabby, especially if you’ve been looking to add a Nintendo Switch to your game collection!

The system comes with the Nintendo Switch console, the controller set-up with detachable JoyCon units, and all power hook-ups. As far as games go, however, you’ll need to buy those separately, but you can access them on the Nintendo eShop if you’re looking to test them out right away.

Here’s the official system description, straight from the eBay listing:

“The Nintendo Switch 32GB game system goes where you go. Take the handheld gray console on the road, or connect the portable Nintendo system to your television for traditional at-home play. This hybrid Nintendo console features a mini controller system known as Joy Controllers. With this version, you get the detachable controllers in fun, bright colors. There is a neon red Joy Controller and a neon blue Joy Controller in this set. The main component of the Nintendo Switch system is the handheld 6.2-inch tablet with LCD screen.”

Now, the sale will go on while supplies last, and Newegg has already cleared out over 100 units since it’s been offered, so you might not want to hesitate if you’ve been looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch. Besides, classics like Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild aren’t going to play themselves, right?

The Nintendo Switch is available now, and you can pick up yours here.

(Disclaimer: by clicking on the links above, WWG may earn a small commission from the retailer. We certainly appreciate your support!)