New Nintendo Switch Collection Includes Classic Sega, NES, and SNES Games

A new Nintendo Switch Collection coming this year includes classic Sega games, classic NES games, and classic SNES games. Unfortunately, there is no exact release date for this collection, but those with an NES, SNES, Mega CD, or Sega Master System will want to keep an eye out for it throughout the year, as it has been confirmed for 2025. Further, those who played arcade games at the end of the previous century may also be interested in this new collection.

The collection comes the way of publisher Taito and developer M2, who are specifically set to release Operation Night Strikers sometime this year via PC and the Nintendo Switch. And right now these are the only announced platforms. To this end, there is no word of the collection coming to PlayStation or Xbox consoles, or the Nintendo Switch 2 for the matter. However, even if it does not come to Nintendo Switch 2, it would be playable on the machine via backward compatibility.

As of right now, four nostalgic games have been announced for the collection: Operation Wolf (Versions: Arcade, Famicom, NES, SEGA Master System), Operation Thunderbolt (Versions: Arcade, SNES), Night Striker (Versions: Arcade, Mega CD), and Space Gun (Versions: Arcade, SEGA Master System).

As you may know, this collection was previously announced for PC, but not Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, Operation Thunderbolt and Space Gun were not previously announced to be included. Not by accident, news of this collection coming to Nintendo Switch has been revealed alongside news that the a new Night Striker game, Night Striker Gear, is also coming to PC and Nintendo Switch sometime this year.

In addition to a precise release date, a price point for the collection has yet to be revealed by M2 and Taito. The pair have also yet to provide a trailer for the collection as well.

The collection is described as being compromised of “faithful ports,” however, there are some new modernized additions. For example, there are filters to simulate arcade monitors. Meanwhile, there are new gadgets, the option to save and load at any time, player rankings data, replay functionality, and the collection is notably compatible with the Cyber Stick intelligent controller.

