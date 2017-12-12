Nintendo Switch Sells 10 Million Consoles in Nine Months

Nintendo, with audacity, updated its initial projections and predicted that it would move 10 million Nintendo Switch consoles by the end of the year. This morning Nintendo sent out a press release confirming that it had hit that milestone. In less than nine months, the Nintendo Switch has sold over 10 million units to happy gamers worldwide.

Despite some early groans about a weak launch lineup, Nintendo has managed to whip out perhaps the best year-one spread of games we’ve ever seen for a console. Just think about this: In its opening year, in its opening nine months, the Nintendo Switch has received a Game-of-the-Year-winning Legend of Zelda, the best 3D Mario game we’ve ever played, Mario Kart, a successful new IP in ARMS, a unique multiplayer shooter in Splatoon 2, a breakout strategy hit in Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, and many other AAA hits like Skyrim and FIFA. Don’t even get us started on all of the indie treasures.

And the Switch just keeps on selling, because there’s always the promise of another incredible game right around the corner. Third-party publishers have come around in a big way, and we know that Capcom, Ubisoft, Take-Two, Bethesda, Square Enix, and more are dying to get their games on the Switch. The hype train isn’t slowing down any time soon.

“As you can see in people’s living rooms, on a plane or riding the subway, fans all over the world can enjoy playing Nintendo Switch wherever they go,” said Nintendo of America President and COO Reggie Fils-Aime. “The response from fans has been great, and we’re doing our very best to satisfy demand during the holiday shopping season.”

There’s never been a better time to jump in, folks. If you’ve never owned a Nintendo console, or haven’t owned one in decades, jump in and see what everyone is raving about. Though I own a PS4 and a very capable gaming PC, I find that my Nintendo Switch is the console I play the most. Being able to take all of your home console games on the go and play them any time, with anyone, will change the way you look at your games library forever.